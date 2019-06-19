Energy Storage for the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market: Outlook to 2023 with Amperex Technology, Ballard Power Systems, Intelligent Energy, Kokam Co, and Tadiran Batteries Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Energy Storage Market for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicle market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.



The growing affordability and popularity of UAVs among hobbyists is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) market. The tremendous popularity that drones have gained among hobbyists has led to the sales of millions of drones. This growth in popularity can be attributed to the rise in the number of manufacturers and start-ups offering drones at various price points and provide functionalities, which mainly focus on entertainment and capturing photos/videos.



The rapid advances in technology and the economies of scale resulting from higher production have led to a decline in drone prices, making them accessible to hobbyists and enthusiasts. This decline in drone prices is encouraging more consumers to buy UAVs. Consequently, the growing demand for UAVs will have a positive impact on the global energy storage market for UAVs, as it will increase the need for batteries/fuel cells that power the UAVs.



Development of alternative propulsion technologies for UAVs



UAV manufacturers have long been mulling over the adoption of alternative propulsion technologies for UAVs. With several vendors focusing on innovative technologies, the dependence of UAVs on batteries may decline significantly. Hydrogen fuel cells have emerged as a suitable replacement for Li-ion batteries in medium-sized to large-sized drones in recent years. The efficiency of fuel cells in terms of weight/power ratios is increasing rapidly. Hydrogen fuel cells offer compelling value for UAVs due to their improved reliability over small internal combustion engines, thus enhancing safety and ensuring low maintenance operations.



Fuel cell-powered UAVs have a longer operational period than their battery-powered counterparts and at the same time, offer the same noise and thermal signature. Therefore, if fuel cell manufacturers continue to develop this technology at the current rate, it may lead to a wave of small UAV products with an entirely new set of capabilities in the future. Thus, the development of alternative propulsion technologies for UAVs will drive market growth.



High costs involved in R&D of UAV components



R&D costs continue to remain a significant challenge for UAV propulsion systems. Most UAVs are designed for specific applications, and thus, involve substantial development costs for each new propulsion technology. Existing technology can produce only miniature, low-performance, high-cost (per unit thrust) propulsion systems, which cannot be used to power large UAVs. Hence, the cost of new technology, especially new concepts such as fuel cells, is expected to be as high as that of a conventional aircraft, unless new ways for developing propulsion systems are not perfected.



The high costs for R&D favor the adoption of existing traditional propulsion technologies in a budget-constrained, suboptimal manner, usually by sacrificing both performance and reliability. The high cost involved in the R&D of UAV components could potentially affect the technological advances in UAVs, thus hampering the growth of the global energy storage market for UAVs.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Amperex Technology Ltd. and Ballard Power Systems Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense.



Factors such as the growing affordability and popularity of UAVs among hobbyists and the development of alternative propulsion technologies for UAVs will provide significant growth opportunities to the energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) manufacturers.



Key Players



Amperex Technology Ltd.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Intelligent Energy Ltd.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

Tadiran Batteries Ltd.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Battery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fuel cell - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of artificial intelligence in autonomous UAVs

Development of drone swarm technology

Increasing strategic partnerships

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amperex Technology Ltd.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Intelligent Energy Ltd.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

Tadiran Batteries Ltd.

