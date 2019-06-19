Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM): Review & Future of the Market, 2016 to 2024 - Manufacturers Focus on Customized Solutions to Increase ROI
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) in US$ Thousand. The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Types: Articulated-Arm Machine, Bridge-Type Machine, Gantry-Type Machine, and Horizontal-Arm Machine.
The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)
- Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Dukin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Helmel Engineering Products, Inc. (USA)
- Hexagon AB (Sweden)
- INSPECT 3D (France)
- ITP Group (UK)
- Metrologic Group S.A (France)
- Metronor AS (Norway)
- Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)
- Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
- Renishaw plc (UK)
- Sipcon Instrument Industries (India)
- Tarus Products Inc. (USA)
- Trimek (Spain)
- WENZEL Group (Germany)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Future of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)
Portable CMMs Take Dimensional Measurement Activity from Quality Laboratories onto Production Floor
Quintessential Growth Factors for CMM Market
Higher Levels of Awareness among End-Users
Demand for High Accuracy Devices Drive the Market
Trend towards Miniaturization
Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Industrial & Manufacturing Production Promise Stronger Growth for Metrology Equipment and CMMs
Global Market Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM Market in Developing Countries
Automobile Sector Key to Automated CMMs Demand
Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand
Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Growth Opportunities for CMM
Advent of Smaller Field-of-View Laser Sensors - A Boon to the Aircraft Industry
Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Growing Penetration of CMMs in the Medical Device Sector
Portable CMMs Continue to Rise in Demand
Articulated Arm Machines Market to Grow
Optical CMMs Gain Rapid Popularity
Macro CMMs Steal the Show
Expanding CMM Capabilities Drive Adoption
Software Upgrades and Probes Keep the Market Ticking
Automated CMMs: The New It' in Dimensional Metrology
Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Technology Reduces Set-Up Time of Coordinate Measuring Machine
Optical CMM for Automatic Measurement of Small Cast Parts
Rise of Optical Scanners
Emergence of Multi-Axis Industrial Robot
Portable Articulated Arm
On-Machine Probing
Comparative Gauging
Computed Tomography
Automated Metrology Software
Recent Metrology Software Advancements
Altera CMM
CMM-Manager Metrology Software Version 3.4
Aberlink 3D Software
The DeMeet-A7 Measuring Machine
Coord3 Benchmark Hybrid CMM
HOTEYE-Based CMM
CMM with Reverse Engineering
CMM Verification Gains Prevalence
Market Challenges
Competition from Advanced Measurement Technologies - A Challenge for CMM
High Average Replacement Rate
Temperature Maintenance Remains a Challenge
Technological Shortcomings Hinder Applications in Micrometrology
Future Role of CMM Expected to Change
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Metrology-The Science of Measurement
Metrology Equipment
Contact Metrological Equipment
Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) - An Insight
Why CMM?
Non-Contact Metrological Equipment
Laser Scanners
Types of Laser Scanners
Single Laser Scanners
Cross Scanners
Handheld Scanners
Comparison of Metrology Technologies
Benefits of Integrating Laser Scanning with CMMs
A Peep into the History of CMMs
Development of Tactile Probes and Sensors
Major CMM Components
Measuring Software
Control and Calibration Systems
Measuring Probe
Tip Sensing
Touch Probes
3-Axis Contact Scanners
5-Axis Contact Scanners
Broader Classification of CMM
Articulated Arm Machines
Bridge Type Machines
Gantry Type Machines
Horizontal Arm Machines
Cantilever Machines
CMM Applications
Pre-Purchase Criteria for CMMs
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Industry Consolidation
Pricing Remains the Core Competitive Variable
Growing Focus on Add-on Services
Manufacturers Focus on Customized Solutions to Increase ROI
CMM Vendors Offer Dedicated Controllers and Software Solutions
5.1 Focus on Select Key Players
5.2 Product Launches/Introductions
Hexagon Launches Global S Coordinate Measuring Machine
Hexagon Launches New 360 FMC-Tracker
Hexagon Launches Customizable Benchtop Optiv Performance 322 CMM
LK Metrology Launches Altera S Multi-Purpose Compact CMM
ZEISS Unveils Quality Systems and CT Solutions
Nikon Metrology Launches CMM-Manager Version 3.8
Alicona Launches CMM OPTICAL Coordinate Measuring System
Creaform Launches CUBE-R Automated Dimensional Inspection Solution
Stubli Robotics and Metrologic Group Develops Metrolog X4 i-Robot
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Launches GLOBAL S CMM Series
Wenzel Launches SF87 CMM
CyberOptics Launches SQ3000 3D CMM and CyberCMM
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Announces the Extension of HTA Solutions
Faro Technologies Launches Quantum-S FaroArm CMM
Werth Messtechnik Launches New TomoCheck HA 200 CMM
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Releases AICON MoveInspect XR8 CMM
NIST Launches Xenos CMM
Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Unveils GLOBAL EVO CMM
Perceptron Launches Perceptron EXPERT CMM
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Hexagon Acquires External-Array Software
Hexagon to Acquire NEXTSENSE
ASF Metrology to Acquire Nikon Metrology's CMM Business
TARUS Partners with HAIMER
Stubli Robotics Partners with Metrologic Group for Coordinate Measuring Robot
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Domestic Manufacturing Looks Up - Promises Steady Growth Prospects for CMM
Automotive and Aerospace Manufacturing Drives Demand
Quality Control Spending in Manufacturing Sector
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Leading Machine Tool Producer Offers Opportunities
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
Market Analysis
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Well Established Industrial/Manufacturing Sector Makes Germany a Major Market for CMM
B. Market Analytics
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Immense Growth Potential Offered by Emerging Nations
Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Spurs Demand in Asia-Pacific Markets
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Steady Growth in End-Use Sectors Drive Demand
China: The World's Manufacturing Hub!
Automotive Sector Drives Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Industrial Base Makes India a Lucrative Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 South Korea
Market Analysis
7.5.4 Taiwan
Market Analysis
7.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.6 Middle-East & Africa
Market Analysis
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
7.7.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67)
- The United States (19)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (32)
- France (2)
- Germany (10)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
