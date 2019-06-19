The World Market for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers, Forecast to 2024 - Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears & Drives
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gears, Drives and Speed Changers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors: Automotive, Industrial, and Marine, Aerospace, and Others.
The report profiles 298 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
An Introductory Prelude
Automotive Industry - A Bellwether of Market Prospects
Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines
Market Outlook
Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Gears, Drives & Speed Changers Industry
Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth
Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market
Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive Manufacturing Outlook in Asia-Pacific
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand in Developing Countries
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Growth in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand
Opportunity Indicators
Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems
Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market
Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future Demand for Power Steering Gears
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears and Drives
Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview
Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market
Growing Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Market
Surging Air Traffic to Drive Growth in Aircraft Landing Gear Market
Landing Gears Market for Commercial Aircrafts Witness Surge Due to Growing Passenger Numbers
Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Need for High Quality Gears for Uninterrupted Production Process Driving Gears Demand
Stable Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for Hydraulic Drilling Equipment
Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand
Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy Spurs Growth in Wind Turbine Gear Market
Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to Witness Growth
Robust Demand for Construction Equipment Offers Growth Opportunities
Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growth in Gear & Gearbox Market
Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth
A Segmental Overview
Gears
The Evolution of Industrial Gears
Plant Automation and Electromechanical Machinery Driving Gears Demand
Gear Assemblies Find Increasing Demand
Automatic Transmission Systems Gain Prominence - Drive Demand for Planetary Gears in Automotive Market
Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears Gain Rapid Acceptance
CVT: A Long Term Threat to Gear Market?
Wide Scale Applicability Ensures Secure Future
Drives
Mechanical Drives Continues to Lose Share to Electric and Hydraulic Drives
Electric Drives - A Review
Advantages Offered by Electric Drive Technology Propel its Adoption in Hoists, Cranes and Elevators
Technological Innovations Power Replacement Market for Electric Drives
Global AC Drives Market Overview
Direct Torque Control: New Technological Development in AC Drives
Hydraulic Drives Too Grow in Popularity
Variable Frequency Drives Continue to Witness Growth
Speed Changers
Growing Impact of Technology
Powder Metallurgy Makes Headway in Automotive Transmission Parts Production
CAD Furthers Gear Design
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Gears
Classification of Gears by Product Type
Spur Gears
Helical Gears
Double Helical (Herringbone) Gears
Bevel Gears
Spiral Bevel Gears
Hypoid Gears
Crown Gear
Worm Gear
Differential Gear
Rack Gear
Idler Gear
Planetary Gear
Gear and Pinion
Precision Gears
Classification of Gears Based on Position of Axes
Gear Trains
Gearbox
Automotive Gearboxes - The Types
Emergence of New Gear Segments
Drives
Classification of Drives
Mechanical Drives
Electric Drives
DC Electric Drives Vs AC Electric Drives
Hydrostatic Drives
Fluid/Hydraulic Drives
Speed Changers
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Competitive Scenario
Competitive Structure in AC Motor Drives Market
Medium and Low Voltage Motor Drive Market
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Launches
Tribine Launches Custom Rotor Gearbox
BorgWarner Launches High-Performance Electric Drive Module (eDM)
Affolter Unveils Micro Gear Hobbing and WSPS Solutions
Dana Launches New Series of Brevini Heavy-Duty Winch Drives
Nord Launches SK 02040.1 Helical Worm Gear Unit
Dana Unveils Spicer Select Drivetrain Products
Dana Launches SPL 250 Lite Driveshaft
Renold Gears Launches Bevel/Helical Industrial Gear Units
Dana Unveils SPL 350 Lite Driveshaft
Dana Introduces New Axle Ratio for Spicer AdvanTEK 40 Tandem Axle
BorgWarner Launches eDM with integrated eGearDrive Transmission
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Nidec Acquires MS-Graessner
Twin Disc Acquires Veth Propulsion
Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing
DANA Corporation Acquires GKN Driveline
Bosch Acquires Hytec
Machinists Acquires The Gear Works
Yaskawa to Acquire Yaskawa Siemens Automation & Drives
Timken to Acquire Cone Drive
DBS Partners with Wrtsil to Deliver Gearboxes for the US Navy
Dana Collaborates with Mecalac to Develop Customized e-Drivetrain System
Triumph Wins Contract from Sierra Nevada to Produce Landing Gear System
Oerlikon Divests Drive Systems Segment to Dana
RANDYS Acquires Zumbrota Bearing and Gear
BG Engineering Acquires Pentag
The Hi-Tech Gears Acquires Teutech Industries
HBM Holdings Acquires Schafer Industries
KK Wind Solutions to Acquire Bonfiglioli Riduttori
Hroux-Devtek to Acquire CESA
ABB to Acquire General Electric's Industrial Solutions Business
Boeing Enters into Agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways to Support 747-8 Freighter Fleet
Flender Signs an Agreement for Contract Manufacturing of Wrtsil's Marine Gear Box
Liebherr-Aerospace Signs an Agreement with Flybe for Landing Gear Systems
Dana Constructs the Manufacturing and Assembly Facility in China
GA-ASI and GKN Aerospace Opens Production Line of Landing Gear Systems
Dana Enters into a Multi-Year Commercial Sales Agreement with Navistar for Driveline Components
Siemens Mechanical Drives to Operate as Flender GmbH
ZF to Phase out TRW Name
Schafer Industries Acquires Custom Gear and Machines
Dana Holding Corporation Changes Name to Dana Incorporated
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Overview
Motor Vehicle Market to Play Key Role
Industrial Gears
Aircraft Landing Gear Redesigned for Boeing 737 MAX 10
Trade Scenario
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Opportunities for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in Automotive Industry
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
AC Drives Market - A Review
Supply of Low-Voltage AC Drives in Japan
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Select Trends
Automotive Parts Market Depends on Vehicle Production
Gears and Gear Motors
Drives
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview
A Peek into the Chinese Gear Market
Automobile Gear Market on a Fast Track Growth
Precision Speed Reducer Demand Driven by Strong Industrial Robot Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Automotive Market Overview
Auto Parts Manufacturing
Indian Transmission Systems and Gears Market in Top Gear
Activity Rife in the Gear Industry
Indian Industrial Gears Market
Challenges
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 South Korea
Market Analysis
7.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Brazil - A Lucrative Automotive Market
B. Market Analytics
7.6.2 Mexico
Market Analysis
7.6.3 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
