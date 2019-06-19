The World Market for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers, Forecast to 2024 - Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears & Drives

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gears, Drives and Speed Changers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors: Automotive, Industrial, and Marine, Aerospace, and Others.



The report profiles 298 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

An Introductory Prelude

Automotive Industry - A Bellwether of Market Prospects

Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines

Market Outlook

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Gears, Drives & Speed Changers Industry

Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth

Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market

Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive Manufacturing Outlook in Asia-Pacific

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand in Developing Countries



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Growth in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems

Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market

Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future Demand for Power Steering Gears

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears and Drives

Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview

Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market

Growing Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Market

Surging Air Traffic to Drive Growth in Aircraft Landing Gear Market

Landing Gears Market for Commercial Aircrafts Witness Surge Due to Growing Passenger Numbers

Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Need for High Quality Gears for Uninterrupted Production Process Driving Gears Demand

Stable Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for Hydraulic Drilling Equipment

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy Spurs Growth in Wind Turbine Gear Market

Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to Witness Growth

Robust Demand for Construction Equipment Offers Growth Opportunities

Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growth in Gear & Gearbox Market

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth

A Segmental Overview

Gears

The Evolution of Industrial Gears

Plant Automation and Electromechanical Machinery Driving Gears Demand

Gear Assemblies Find Increasing Demand

Automatic Transmission Systems Gain Prominence - Drive Demand for Planetary Gears in Automotive Market

Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears Gain Rapid Acceptance

CVT: A Long Term Threat to Gear Market?

Wide Scale Applicability Ensures Secure Future

Drives

Mechanical Drives Continues to Lose Share to Electric and Hydraulic Drives

Electric Drives - A Review

Advantages Offered by Electric Drive Technology Propel its Adoption in Hoists, Cranes and Elevators

Technological Innovations Power Replacement Market for Electric Drives

Global AC Drives Market Overview

Direct Torque Control: New Technological Development in AC Drives

Hydraulic Drives Too Grow in Popularity

Variable Frequency Drives Continue to Witness Growth

Speed Changers

Growing Impact of Technology

Powder Metallurgy Makes Headway in Automotive Transmission Parts Production

CAD Furthers Gear Design



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Gears

Classification of Gears by Product Type

Spur Gears

Helical Gears

Double Helical (Herringbone) Gears

Bevel Gears

Spiral Bevel Gears

Hypoid Gears

Crown Gear

Worm Gear

Differential Gear

Rack Gear

Idler Gear

Planetary Gear

Gear and Pinion

Precision Gears

Classification of Gears Based on Position of Axes

Gear Trains

Gearbox

Automotive Gearboxes - The Types

Emergence of New Gear Segments

Drives

Classification of Drives

Mechanical Drives

Electric Drives

DC Electric Drives Vs AC Electric Drives

Hydrostatic Drives

Fluid/Hydraulic Drives

Speed Changers



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Competitive Scenario

Competitive Structure in AC Motor Drives Market

Medium and Low Voltage Motor Drive Market



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Launches

Tribine Launches Custom Rotor Gearbox

BorgWarner Launches High-Performance Electric Drive Module (eDM)

Affolter Unveils Micro Gear Hobbing and WSPS Solutions

Dana Launches New Series of Brevini Heavy-Duty Winch Drives

Nord Launches SK 02040.1 Helical Worm Gear Unit

Dana Unveils Spicer Select Drivetrain Products

Dana Launches SPL 250 Lite Driveshaft

Renold Gears Launches Bevel/Helical Industrial Gear Units

Dana Unveils SPL 350 Lite Driveshaft

Dana Introduces New Axle Ratio for Spicer AdvanTEK 40 Tandem Axle

BorgWarner Launches eDM with integrated eGearDrive Transmission



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Nidec Acquires MS-Graessner

Twin Disc Acquires Veth Propulsion

Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing

DANA Corporation Acquires GKN Driveline

Bosch Acquires Hytec

Machinists Acquires The Gear Works

Yaskawa to Acquire Yaskawa Siemens Automation & Drives

Timken to Acquire Cone Drive

DBS Partners with Wrtsil to Deliver Gearboxes for the US Navy

Dana Collaborates with Mecalac to Develop Customized e-Drivetrain System

Triumph Wins Contract from Sierra Nevada to Produce Landing Gear System

Oerlikon Divests Drive Systems Segment to Dana

RANDYS Acquires Zumbrota Bearing and Gear

BG Engineering Acquires Pentag

The Hi-Tech Gears Acquires Teutech Industries

HBM Holdings Acquires Schafer Industries

KK Wind Solutions to Acquire Bonfiglioli Riduttori

Hroux-Devtek to Acquire CESA

ABB to Acquire General Electric's Industrial Solutions Business

Boeing Enters into Agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways to Support 747-8 Freighter Fleet

Flender Signs an Agreement for Contract Manufacturing of Wrtsil's Marine Gear Box

Liebherr-Aerospace Signs an Agreement with Flybe for Landing Gear Systems

Dana Constructs the Manufacturing and Assembly Facility in China

GA-ASI and GKN Aerospace Opens Production Line of Landing Gear Systems

Dana Enters into a Multi-Year Commercial Sales Agreement with Navistar for Driveline Components

Siemens Mechanical Drives to Operate as Flender GmbH

ZF to Phase out TRW Name

Schafer Industries Acquires Custom Gear and Machines

Dana Holding Corporation Changes Name to Dana Incorporated



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Overview

Motor Vehicle Market to Play Key Role

Industrial Gears

Aircraft Landing Gear Redesigned for Boeing 737 MAX 10

Trade Scenario

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Opportunities for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers in Automotive Industry

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

AC Drives Market - A Review

Supply of Low-Voltage AC Drives in Japan

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Select Trends

Automotive Parts Market Depends on Vehicle Production

Gears and Gear Motors

Drives

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

A Peek into the Chinese Gear Market

Automobile Gear Market on a Fast Track Growth

Precision Speed Reducer Demand Driven by Strong Industrial Robot Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automotive Market Overview

Auto Parts Manufacturing

Indian Transmission Systems and Gears Market in Top Gear

Activity Rife in the Gear Industry

Indian Industrial Gears Market

Challenges

Competitive Scenario

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 South Korea

Market Analysis



7.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.6.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Brazil - A Lucrative Automotive Market

B. Market Analytics



7.6.2 Mexico

Market Analysis



7.6.3 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 298 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 338)

The United States (70)

Canada (3)

Japan (12)

Europe (211) France (6) Germany (76) The United Kingdom (40) Italy (35) Spain (7) Rest of Europe (47)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (40)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (1)

