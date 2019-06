Global Desalination Technologies Market 2019: Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desalination Technologies in 2019: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Through 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Desalination Technologies in US$ Thousand by the following Technologies used in Desalination Plants: Multi-Stage Flash, Multi-Effect Distillation, Reverse Osmosis, and Others.



The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abengoa S.A. (Spain)

ACCIONA S.A. (Spain)

Aqualyng AS (Norway)

Danfoss A/S (Denmark)

Degrmont (France)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Dow Water & Process Solutions (US)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US)

FISIA ITALIMPIANTI S.p.A. (Italy)

H2O Innovation (Canada)

Hyflux Limited (Singapore)

IDE Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

John Holland (Australia)

Koch Membrane Systems Inc. (US)

Sidem (France)

Suez S.A. (France)

Tianjin MOTIMO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A. (France)

Vontron Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Xylem Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Water: The Essence of Life

World Water Resources: A Primer

Perspective Builder

Looming Global Water Crisis Unfolds an Opportunity for Desalination Technologies

Factors Influencing Water Crisis: A Recapitulation

Market Outlook

The Middle-East: The Largest Region for Desalination

Desalination by Reverse Osmosis: A Dominant Technology

The Business Case for Water Desalination

Brackish Groundwater Desalination Grows in Demand

Expensive Water Infrastructure Drives Interest in Desalination as an Attractive Alternative

Growing Interest in Hydroponic Agriculture to Drive Adoption of Desalination



3. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest

Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness

Innovations in Brackish Water Desalination: Focus on Reducing Brine Production and Increasing Freshwater Recovery

MOFs Membranes: Potential to Transform Desalination Space

Researchers Develop Battery Electrode Deionization (BDI) Technique for Desalination

Researchers Develop Economical Saltwater Desalination Process

Environmental Concerns Drive Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination

Solar Desalination to Gain from Increasing Investments in Solar Energy

Developments in Renewable Energy Storage to Drive Wind Energy Based Desalination

Nuclear Desalination on Rise Despite Concerns over Safety of Nuclear Power

Continuous Technology Evolution to Drive Down Prices of Desalination Technologies

Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs

Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth

Hybrid Desalination Plants - An Explored Area

Issues

Environmental Concerns Mar Growth Prospects for Desalination Technologies.

Threat to Aquatic Life

Increased Salinity Levels

Increased Water Temperature

Lowering of Oxygen Content in Water

Green House Emissions

Water Contamination

Heavy Metal Contamination

Other Challenges Impeding Growth

Capital Intensiveness

Price of Desalinated Water

Issues with Political Instability

Issues with Energy Footprint

Commoditization of Water

Issues with Estimation

Macro Growth Drivers

Economic Activity in Water Scarce Regions Drives Growth

Surging Population Spurs Interest in Water Desalination

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Desalination

Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth

Rapid Growth in Power Generation Offers Ample Opportunity for Growth

Increasing Manufacturing Activity Spurs Interest in Desalination



4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Desalination

Thermal Desalination

Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF)

The Merits of MSF Distillation

Demerits of MSF Distillation

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)/Multi-Effect Evaporation

Merits of MED (or) MEE Distillation

De-Merits of MED (or) MEE Distillation

Membrane Desalination Technology

Reverse Osmosis

Merits of Reverse Osmosis Desalination

Small Energy Foot-print

Relatively Low Costs of Specific Investment

Small Requirement of Raw Water

Universally Applicable

De-Merits of RO Desalination

Susceptible to Damages and Fouling

Very High Operational & Maintenance Costs

Issues with Difficult Raw Feed Water Sources

System Malfunctions Have Serious Repercussions

Issues with Qualified Technicians & Operators

Other Desalination Technologies

Vapor Compression Distillation (VCD)

Nuclear Desalination

Electro-Dialysis (ED)

Electro-Dialysis Reversal (EDR)

Electro-Deionization (EDI)



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

LG Chem to supply Brackish Water (BW) RO Membranes to Major US Utilities

Al Asilah Desalination Company Wins Contract for Desalination Plant in Oman

Hyflux Bags Contract from by AVIC-INTL Project Engineering Company

Hyflux Wins Second Contract for Seawater Reverse Osmosis Desalination in Iran

IDE Technologies Acquires full Ownership of Sorek Desalination Plant

Hyflux Ltd Withdraws from Desalination Project in Saudi Arabia

NEDO Signs MOU with the Saline Water Conversion Corporation

Fisia Italimpianti Wins Contract to Build Waste Water Treatment Plant in Istanbul

Masdar and Daewoo Enter into Partnership for Commercialization of Low-Energy Reverse Osmosis Seawater Desalination Plants

Fisia Italimpianti Sets up JV to Set up Water Desalination Plant in Oman

Akuo Energy and Mascara Renewable Water Team up to Develop Desalination Plants Powered with Renewable Energy

SUEZ and Solvay Bag Contract to Treat Brine from RO Desalination

GE Sells GE Water & Process Technologies to SUEZ

SUEZ Selects Dow Water & Process Solutions to Supply RO Elements to Desalinate Seawater at Barka Desalination Plant

Abengoa Wins New Contract to Build Desalination Plant in Morocco

Doosan Wins Contract to Build SWRO Desalination Plant in Saudi Arabia



5.3 Product Developments and Launches

IDE Technologies Launches MAXH2O Brine Desalter Technology

Evoqua Announces Large Scale Demonstration of DemonNexed Electrochemical Desalination Technology for Brackish Water



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Rise in Demand Brackish Water Desalination

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

Market Analysis



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.5.1 Australia

Market Analysis



7.5.2 China

Market Analysis



7.5.3 India

A. Market Analysis

B. Market Analytics



7.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Singapore

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Middle-East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Desalination - A Mainstream Water Treatment Technology

Adoption of RO on Rise

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

Kuwait

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



7.7.2 Mexico

Market Analysis



7.7.3 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 52)

The United States (10)

Canada (2)

Japan (4)

Europe (20) France (4) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (2) Italy (2) Spain (3) Rest of Europe (7)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

Middle East (5)

Africa (1)

