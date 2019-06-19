The Global Biometrics Market for Banking & Financial Services, 2019 - Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services in US$ Million.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Financial Fraud: An Ever Present Threat for Banks and Financial Institutions
Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector
Growing Instances of IT Security Breaches Gives Rise to the Need for Strong Security Solutions
Biometrics: Providing Security and Convenience for Financial Transactions
Financial Services Firms and Banks Actively Pursue Deployment of Biometrics Solutions
Uses of Biometrics Technology in Financial Services Sector
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Spearheading Adoption of Biometrics in Financial Services Sector
Fingerprint Scan Technology Leads, Vein Recognition Gains Traction
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Unreliability and Vulnerability of Traditional Authentication Methods Fuels Adoption of Biometrics Solutions
Biometric Solutions Emerge as Alternatives to PINs at ATMs
Biometrics to Deal with Card-Not-Present (CNP) Fraud
Banks Focus on Mobile Devices for Convenient and Secure Authentication
Biometric Payment Cards: Propelling Growth in the Biometrics Market in BFSI Sector
Mobile Payments Drives Adoption of Biometrics Technology
Financial Services Industry Needs Collaboration to Leverage Mobile Biometrics
Banks Deploy Behavioral Biometrics for Digital Transformation of Banking Activities
Biometrics to Enable Banks to Improve Customer Engagement Levels
Financial Firms Deploying Biometric Technology for Enhancing Reputation
Fingerprint Biometrics: A Widely Used Technology
Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors to Drive Gains in Non-AFIS Market
Voice Biometrics Adoption Continues to Grow in Financial Services Industry
Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth
Facial Recognition Growing in Popularity
Banks: Active Adopters of Biometrics to Ensure Security and Improve Customer Experience
Identity Verification: A Major Growth Area for Biometrics Use in Banks
Increasing Need for ATMs Worldwide: Opportunity for Biometrics Technology
Banks Pursue Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs
Growing Prominence of Mobile Banking Spurs Opportunities for Biometrics
Biometrics-enabled Smartphones Transform Mobile Banking Services
Select Smartphone Models with Fingerprint Recognition Technology
Biometrics for Enterprise Mobile Banking Apps
Biometrics Enables Unbanked Adults to Access Banking Services
Expanding Social Network Footprint of Financial Organizations: Opportunities for Biometrics Technology
Multi-Modal Biometrics Approach to Gain Momentum
Innovations in Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Sector - A Review
Biometric Fingerprint Reader from SmartMetric
Touch Unveils mPOS Tracker for Fingerprint Reader
Samsung Integrates 3D Sensing Software into Smartphone
Visa Rolls Out Pilot Projects for On-Card Biometric Capability in Contactless Payments
MasterCard to Launch Biometric Payment Card in the UK
Ingenico Unveils Biometric POS Terminal with Fingerprint Authentication Feature
Citi Employs Voice Recognition Technology
Combination of Statistical Analysis and Biometric Data in Financial Services
Biometric EMV Card with In-built Fingerprint Reader
Bank of Russia Launches Unified Biometrics System
A Brief Insight into Other Major Developments
Customer Acceptance: Not a Market Impediment
Access Control: A Potential Application Area
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biometrics: An Introduction
Major Biometric Modalities: An Overview
Face Biometrics
Voice Biometrics
Fingerprint Biometrics
Iris Biometrics
Hand Vein Biometrics
Comparison of Various Biometric Techniques
Summary of Biometric Recognition Techniques
Organizations/Standards Governing the Use of Biometrics
Biometric Consortium
International Biometrics Industry Association (IBIA)
Commercial Biometrics Developers' Consortium (CBDC)
National Biometric Test Center (NBTC)
National Biometric Security Project (NBSP)
Biometrics Working Group (BWG)
International Association for Biometrics (iAfB)
International Biometric Foundation (IBF)
European Biometrics Forum (EBF)
Biometrics Security Consortium (BSC)
Nederlands Biometrie Forum (NBF)
Standards for Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Aimbrain Introduces Biometrics Services for Challenger Banks and Fintech Startups
Crypto KABN Rolls Out ID KABN Biometric ID Validation Platform
Bank of Cyprus Rolls Out Innovative Biometric Payment Card
Indian Postal Service Unveils Digital Banking Platform
SensibleVision Launches AI Driven Face-Authentication Solution in India
FNB Launches TouchPoint Biometrics-enabled ATM
Citi China Launches China's First Voice Biometrics Enabled Banking Technology
BofA Advances Cashpro Mobile by Integrating Fingerprint, Facial Recognition and Embedded Token Biometrics
Societe Generale Launches Biometric Mobile Enrollment System for Bank Accounts Opening
Gemalto Unveils Gemalto Assurance Hub for Secure Online banking
Aeon Bank Introduces Biometrics Authentication System into ATMs and Teller Windows
Sumitomo to Develop New Biometric ID Verification Software
Diebold and Samsung Partner to Launch Cardless Biometric ATM
ICBC Integrates Fingerprint Identification Function into Mobile Banking Operations
HSBC Launches Facial Recognition Integrated Into Mobile Banking App
National Bank of Kuwait and Mastercard Launch Selfie Pay Service and Biometric Cards in Middle East
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Facephi Signs Agreement with Bantotal for Integration of Facial Recognition into Bantotal's Products
BehavioSec's Behavioral Biometrics Fulfils PSD2 Requirements
Veriduim Garners US$16.5 Million T hrough Strategic Series B Funding
Aeon and Fujitsu to Launch Field Trials of Biometrics Authentication-based Cardless Payment System
IDEMIA and TIS to Develop Biometric Digital Identity Solutions for Mobile Devices
Eazy Financial and Benefit Enter into Strategic Partnership to Launch Biometric Payment Network
DNP Selects Gemalto's Mobile Protector Solution for Mobile Banking Apps
Digi-Sign Collaborates with Daon to Implement FIDO Biometric Solutions for Hong Kong Bank
Bank of Cyprus Selects Gemalto for EMV biometric Dual Interface Payment Card Platform
Gemalto and Zwipe Collaborate with areeba for Piloting Biometric Payment Card in Middle East
Axis Bank Implements Iris Biometrics for Authentication of Aadhar-based Transactions
Tradelink and Daon Unveil Fingerprint and Facial Authentication Solutions for DSB
Sensory Enters Into Partnership with Fujitsu
Veridium Partners with Wala to Provide Biometrics-based Zero -Fee Financial Services
Visa Chooses Daon to Provide Biometric Authentication Services for Visa ID Intelligence Platform
OT-Morpho Renamed as IDEMIA
Kony and Daon Partners to Provide Biometrics-enabled Authentication in Digital Applications
BehavioSec Partners with Gemalto
EyeVerify Collaborates with Daon for Offering Eyeprint Biometrics Technology
Fujitsu and ImageWare to Expand Biometric Security Solutions Portfolio
Cesk sporitelna Chooses Nuance's Voice Biometrics for Mobile Banking
3M Divests Identity Management Business to Gemalto
Eazy Financial Services Collaborates with NCR Corporation
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Demand for Biometric Security Continues to Grow in Banks
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Payment Services Directive (PSD2): Potential Growth Opportunities for Biometric Payment Cards
MasterCard Sets Deadline for EU Banks to Support Biometric Authentication
UK: Rising Popularity of Biometrics in Banking Operations
Russia Plans to Implement Country-Wide Biometric Database for Financial Services
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Australia
China
India
Biometrics in India's Banking Sector
Indian Banks Mandated to Shift towards Aadhaar-Based Biometric Authentication
UIDAI: Ambitious Biometrics Project Presents Opportunities for Financial Services
Role of Biometrics in Financial Inclusion of Citizens
UIDAI Facilitates Cash Transfers
IPPB's Payments Bank Space to Spur Demand for Biometric Solutions
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Latin American Financial Institutions Move towards Biometric Technology
Mexico: Biometric Security Mandate Drives Adoption of Biometrics Technology in Financial Services Industry
UAE: Customers Show Preference Biometrics in Banking Transactions
Africa: Biometrics Emerges as a Solution to Ensure Financial Inclusion
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
