The Global Biometrics Market for Banking & Financial Services, 2019 - Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services in US$ Million.



The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AllTrust Networks (USA)

CashFlows Europe Limited (UK)

Cross Match Technologies Inc. (USA)

Cyber-SIGN Inc. (Japan)

Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. (USA)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

HID Global (USA)

IDEMIA (France)

Ingenico S.A. (France)

Nuance Communications Inc. (USA)

Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden)

Suprema (USA)

VoiceVault Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Financial Fraud: An Ever Present Threat for Banks and Financial Institutions

Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector

Growing Instances of IT Security Breaches Gives Rise to the Need for Strong Security Solutions

Biometrics: Providing Security and Convenience for Financial Transactions

Financial Services Firms and Banks Actively Pursue Deployment of Biometrics Solutions

Uses of Biometrics Technology in Financial Services Sector

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Spearheading Adoption of Biometrics in Financial Services Sector

Fingerprint Scan Technology Leads, Vein Recognition Gains Traction



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Unreliability and Vulnerability of Traditional Authentication Methods Fuels Adoption of Biometrics Solutions

Biometric Solutions Emerge as Alternatives to PINs at ATMs

Biometrics to Deal with Card-Not-Present (CNP) Fraud

Banks Focus on Mobile Devices for Convenient and Secure Authentication

Biometric Payment Cards: Propelling Growth in the Biometrics Market in BFSI Sector

Mobile Payments Drives Adoption of Biometrics Technology

Financial Services Industry Needs Collaboration to Leverage Mobile Biometrics

Banks Deploy Behavioral Biometrics for Digital Transformation of Banking Activities

Biometrics to Enable Banks to Improve Customer Engagement Levels

Financial Firms Deploying Biometric Technology for Enhancing Reputation

Fingerprint Biometrics: A Widely Used Technology

Silicon-based Fingerprint Sensors to Drive Gains in Non-AFIS Market

Voice Biometrics Adoption Continues to Grow in Financial Services Industry

Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth

Facial Recognition Growing in Popularity

Banks: Active Adopters of Biometrics to Ensure Security and Improve Customer Experience

Identity Verification: A Major Growth Area for Biometrics Use in Banks

Increasing Need for ATMs Worldwide: Opportunity for Biometrics Technology

Banks Pursue Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs

Growing Prominence of Mobile Banking Spurs Opportunities for Biometrics

Biometrics-enabled Smartphones Transform Mobile Banking Services

Select Smartphone Models with Fingerprint Recognition Technology

Biometrics for Enterprise Mobile Banking Apps

Biometrics Enables Unbanked Adults to Access Banking Services

Expanding Social Network Footprint of Financial Organizations: Opportunities for Biometrics Technology

Multi-Modal Biometrics Approach to Gain Momentum

Innovations in Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Sector - A Review

Biometric Fingerprint Reader from SmartMetric

Touch Unveils mPOS Tracker for Fingerprint Reader

Samsung Integrates 3D Sensing Software into Smartphone

Visa Rolls Out Pilot Projects for On-Card Biometric Capability in Contactless Payments

MasterCard to Launch Biometric Payment Card in the UK

Ingenico Unveils Biometric POS Terminal with Fingerprint Authentication Feature

Citi Employs Voice Recognition Technology

Combination of Statistical Analysis and Biometric Data in Financial Services

Biometric EMV Card with In-built Fingerprint Reader

Bank of Russia Launches Unified Biometrics System

A Brief Insight into Other Major Developments

Customer Acceptance: Not a Market Impediment

Access Control: A Potential Application Area



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Biometrics: An Introduction

Major Biometric Modalities: An Overview

Face Biometrics

Voice Biometrics

Fingerprint Biometrics

Iris Biometrics

Hand Vein Biometrics

Comparison of Various Biometric Techniques

Summary of Biometric Recognition Techniques

Organizations/Standards Governing the Use of Biometrics

Biometric Consortium

International Biometrics Industry Association (IBIA)

Commercial Biometrics Developers' Consortium (CBDC)

National Biometric Test Center (NBTC)

National Biometric Security Project (NBSP)

Biometrics Working Group (BWG)

International Association for Biometrics (iAfB)

International Biometric Foundation (IBF)

European Biometrics Forum (EBF)

Biometrics Security Consortium (BSC)

Nederlands Biometrie Forum (NBF)

Standards for Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Aimbrain Introduces Biometrics Services for Challenger Banks and Fintech Startups

Crypto KABN Rolls Out ID KABN Biometric ID Validation Platform

Bank of Cyprus Rolls Out Innovative Biometric Payment Card

Indian Postal Service Unveils Digital Banking Platform

SensibleVision Launches AI Driven Face-Authentication Solution in India

FNB Launches TouchPoint Biometrics-enabled ATM

Citi China Launches China's First Voice Biometrics Enabled Banking Technology

BofA Advances Cashpro Mobile by Integrating Fingerprint, Facial Recognition and Embedded Token Biometrics

Societe Generale Launches Biometric Mobile Enrollment System for Bank Accounts Opening

Gemalto Unveils Gemalto Assurance Hub for Secure Online banking

Aeon Bank Introduces Biometrics Authentication System into ATMs and Teller Windows

Sumitomo to Develop New Biometric ID Verification Software

Diebold and Samsung Partner to Launch Cardless Biometric ATM

ICBC Integrates Fingerprint Identification Function into Mobile Banking Operations

HSBC Launches Facial Recognition Integrated Into Mobile Banking App

National Bank of Kuwait and Mastercard Launch Selfie Pay Service and Biometric Cards in Middle East



Facephi Signs Agreement with Bantotal for Integration of Facial Recognition into Bantotal's Products

BehavioSec's Behavioral Biometrics Fulfils PSD2 Requirements

Veriduim Garners US$16.5 Million T hrough Strategic Series B Funding

Aeon and Fujitsu to Launch Field Trials of Biometrics Authentication-based Cardless Payment System

IDEMIA and TIS to Develop Biometric Digital Identity Solutions for Mobile Devices

Eazy Financial and Benefit Enter into Strategic Partnership to Launch Biometric Payment Network

DNP Selects Gemalto's Mobile Protector Solution for Mobile Banking Apps

Digi-Sign Collaborates with Daon to Implement FIDO Biometric Solutions for Hong Kong Bank

Bank of Cyprus Selects Gemalto for EMV biometric Dual Interface Payment Card Platform

Gemalto and Zwipe Collaborate with areeba for Piloting Biometric Payment Card in Middle East

Axis Bank Implements Iris Biometrics for Authentication of Aadhar-based Transactions

Tradelink and Daon Unveil Fingerprint and Facial Authentication Solutions for DSB

Sensory Enters Into Partnership with Fujitsu

Veridium Partners with Wala to Provide Biometrics-based Zero -Fee Financial Services

Visa Chooses Daon to Provide Biometric Authentication Services for Visa ID Intelligence Platform

OT-Morpho Renamed as IDEMIA

Kony and Daon Partners to Provide Biometrics-enabled Authentication in Digital Applications

BehavioSec Partners with Gemalto

EyeVerify Collaborates with Daon for Offering Eyeprint Biometrics Technology

Fujitsu and ImageWare to Expand Biometric Security Solutions Portfolio

Cesk sporitelna Chooses Nuance's Voice Biometrics for Mobile Banking

3M Divests Identity Management Business to Gemalto

Eazy Financial Services Collaborates with NCR Corporation



