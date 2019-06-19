Rising demand from the aerospace industry driving the market for nano paints & coatings

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nano paints & coatings market was valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2025, while growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period. The growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing demand for nano paints & coatings across a wide range of applications. Also, the growing focus towards eco-friendly products across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth.

Moreover, significant innovations in the field of functional coatings are further expected to propel the market demand over the forecast period. As nano paints & coatings are easier to apply as well as environment friendly than other substrates, these coatings offer a significant potential to replace many of today’s industrial paints & coatings. In 2016, BASF launched Acronal® 7079 and AQAcell® HIDE 6299 that are designed for paints & coatings in order to keep building exteriors clean & durable along with improving carbon footprint.

Key properties such as anti-microbialism, corrosion resistance, thermal insulation, flame retardancy, and dirt & water repellency, make nano paints and coatings suitable for a broad variety of applications. The market has been witnessing considerable demand from the aerospace industry owing to reduced carbon footprint, protection against corrosion, low maintenance costs, and reduced ice accretion.

Key findings from the report:

Nano-TiO2 (Titanium Dioxide) segment is expected to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period

Aerospace segment is likely to augment at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a considerable share of the market from 2019-2025

Some of the key companies operating in the industry include BASF SE; AkzoNobel; Henkel Corporation; Nanovere Technologies, LLC; DuPont; I-CanNano; Evonik Industries; Sherwin-Williams; NanoShine Ltd; Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd.; Guard NanoTech Coatings Ltd; and PPG Industries; among others

As of December 2017, BASF entered into a strategic long term partnership with Landa Group to employ the company’s revolutionary nano-pigment technology in a new portfolio of easy dispersible ultra-high transparency pigments in order to simplify the production of automotive coatings.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilo Tons). The report segments the global nano paints & coatings market on the basis of resin type, method, end-use, and region.



By Resin Type

Graphene

Carbon Nanotubes

Nano-SiO2 (Silicon Dioxide)

Nano Silver

Nano-TiO2 (Titanium Dioxide)

Nano-ZNO

Electrospray and Electrospinning

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

Aerosol Coating

Self-Assembly

Sol-gel

By End-Use

Aerospace

Marine

Oil & gas

Biomedical

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics and Optics

Others

By Region

North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Central & South America (CSA)

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Central & South America (CSA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

