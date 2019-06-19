Luckin Coffee Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, China, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LK), a technology-driven new retail provider of coffee and other products, today announced the closing of the issuance of an additional 4,950,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of the Company at the initial public offering ( the “IPO”) price of US$17.00 per ADS, pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with the IPO.



Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, and Haitong International Securities Company Limited are acting as bookrunners of this offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Needham & Company, LLC are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement related to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by calling the following numbers: (1) Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at +1-800-221-1037, (2) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at +1-866-718-1649, (3) China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited at +852-2872-2000, and (4) Haitong International Securities Company Limited at +852-2848-4333.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) has pioneered a technology-driven new retail model to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high affordability, and high convenience to its customers. Empowered by big data analytics, AI, and proprietary technologies, the Company pursues its mission to be part of everyone’s everyday life, starting with coffee. The Company was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.luckincoffee.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Luckin Coffee Inc. IR

Email: ir@luckincoffee.com

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations Contact

Luckin Coffee Inc. PR

Email: pr@luckincoffee.com

Ed Trissel / Scott Bisang / Amy Feng

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Phone: 212 355 4449

