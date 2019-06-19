Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 14, 2019 (the “Circular”) for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in New York, New York on June 18, 2019. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:



Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Dr. Khalid Islam 11,125,297 96.20% 439,246 3.80% Mr. Adrian Haigh 10,996,521 95.09% 568,022 4.91% Mr. Chris A. Rallis 11,394,527 98.53% 170,016 1.47% Mr. Marco Brughera 11,373,256 98.35% 191,287 1.65% Mr. Rostislav Raykov 11,458,060 99.08% 106,483 0.92%

Shareholders voted 97.35% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 94.48% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers, 99.38% in favour of voting on the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers on an annual basis, 79.94% in favour of approving the unallocated stock options under the Company’s amended and restated stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”), 93.95% in favour of an amendment to the Stock Option Plan and 96.36% in favour of the extension of certain outstanding options held by certain of the Company’s officers and directors.

/EIN News/ -- For further information, please contact:

Rosty Raykov

Chief Executive Officer

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

T: (919) 636-5144



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.