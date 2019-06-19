FRONTIER AIRLINES TO ADD 18 AIRBUS A321XLR AIRCRAFT TO ITS FLEET

/EIN News/ -- Denver, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, Frontier Airlines announces its intent to convert 18 Airbus A320neo family aircraft on order to 18 Airbus A321XLR aircraft. The A321XLR is Airbus’ newest addition to the A320 family of aircraft and is the longest-range single-aisle aircraft, with unsurpassed fuel efficiency.

“Today’s announcement marks another milestone in Frontier’s tremendous growth story,” said Barry Biffle, President and CEO of Frontier Airlines. “Our long-standing relationship with Airbus has made Frontier America’s most fuel-efficient airline, with the youngest fleet in the U.S. The A321XLR will enable Frontier to offer coast to coast service and explore exciting international and domestic opportunities, such as Hawaii, while continuing to deliver ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to our customers.”

“Frontier is a leader in the Americas in offering value travel options, and the A321XLR seems a great fit for the airline’s philosophy of ‘Low Fares Done Right,’” said Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer. “The XLR’s long range and increased efficiency mean more route opportunities at lower operating costs for Frontier. We’re proud to provide the platform for their service!”

The addition of these aircraft to the fleet will allow Frontier to grow in new and existing markets and provide even more compelling low fares. It will further improve the carrier’s already industry-leading fuel efficiency and maintain the company’s status of having one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the U.S. Frontier expects to take delivery of its first A321XLR aircraft in 2024.

In 2017, Frontier’s owner, Indigo Partners, made history with the single-largest Airbus order ever made - a 430 aircraft order valued at $49.5 billion list price, of which Frontier will receive a total of 134 aircraft. Frontier currently has more than 175 Airbus A320 family aircraft on order.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines is committed to delivering ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to over 100 cities in the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico on 400 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration’s 2018 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was named the industry’s most fuel-efficient airline by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies.

###

Frontier AIrlines 720-374-4560 media@flyfrontier.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.