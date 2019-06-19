Triad Pro Begins Marketing of Golf Cars

/EIN News/ -- TRIAD PRO INNOVATORS HAS BEGUN SALES OF ITS SPREE SOLAR GOLF CAR POWERED BY TRIAD’S REVOLUTIONARY, PROPRIETORY ECell TECHNOLOGY

Fountain Valley, CA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC Pink; TPII):

We had committed to providing, periodically, a newsletter to keep interested parties current on our progress. We are in the process of instituting a golf car marketing program and have determined that this form of news dissemination would be more effective. Each release will be posted to the www.triadproinc.com web site. The web site www.spreegc.com is, now, fully active and will accept reservations for future delivery. Two attorneys, one in the United States and one in Canada have agreed to hold the reservation funds, in trust, per the agreement in the reservation section of that site. Multiple reservations have been accepted and purchase orders are being completed for the acquisition of components.

Powered by the Triad Pro eCell & motor array, the SPREE (Solar Powered Renewable Electric Energy) golf car is redefining the economics of how golf carts operate. The paying of high monthly utility bills to recharge golf cart batteries can be greatly reduced, as SPREE continuously tops off its eCell by utilizing a solar panel embedded in the roof.

With the Triad-Pro eCell installed, the SPREE golf car has a range of at least 36 holes on sunny days. On cloudy days, SPREE’s range is at least 18 holes, and it can be fully re-charged in less than 1 hour using a standard 110V outlet. Most golf carts today are powered by lead acid or lithium batteries, which normally take 5 – 8 hours to fully recharge. SPREE’s eCell technology requires no costly ongoing maintenance, and come with a 10 year warranty on the eCell and a 1 year bumper to bumper warranty.

Global consumption of golf carts is anticipated to exceed 225,000 units in 2023, in a multi-billion dollar industry, valued at U.S. $2,300,000,000, of which 41% will be in the North American market. Triad Pro projects attaining approximately $70,000,000 worldwide sales of traditional golf and people mover vehicles, by the end of its third production year. This dynamic growth is due to the advantages of utilizing solar power.

For additional information about Triad Pro Innovators visit the website at: triadproinc.com

Forward-looking Statements:

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which contain words such as “expect”, “believe” or “plan”, by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Murray Goldenberg 3108902209 m.gol@verizon.net

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.