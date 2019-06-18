Gazprom saves RUB 12 billion on fuel and energy resources in 2018

Release June 18, 2019, 16:00

Gazprom's Coordinating Committee for Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency held a meeting today. The meeting was moderated by Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Head of the Coordinating Committee. Taking part in the meeting were Gennady Sukhov, Member of the Company's Management Committee, Head of Department, and heads of the structural units and subsidiaries of Gazprom.

The meeting participants reviewed the outcome of Gazprom's environmental activities in 2018. It was noted that, among other things, the amount of production waste went down by 13.9 per cent and in-house water consumption fell by 5.3 per cent compared to 2017.

The saving of fuel and energy resources used by the Company for in-house needs is an essential component of Gazprom's performance-boosting activities. A number of measures are being taken within the framework of the Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency Program for 2018–2020. As a result of the Program, the Company saved 3.56 million tons of fuel equivalent on fuel and energy resources in 2018, including 2.95 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 364.25 million kWh of electricity, and 235,860 Gcal of heat. The overall cost of the savings totaled RUB 12 billion.

The meeting participants examined the draft Roadmap for the greenhouse gas management system at the Gazprom Group up to 2020 and looking forward to 2030. The relevant subdivisions were instructed to formulate proposals on the implementation of the document.

A draft of Gazprom's Integrated Environmental Program for 2020–2024 was presented to the Coordinating Committee. The document is based on the proposals put forward by the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. The Program establishes a system of measures to further increase the efficiency of environmental protection management practices, to ensure environmental security, and to provide for the sustainable use of natural and energy resources in accordance with the national goals for the innovation-based environmental development of the Russian economy.

Background Gazprom's Coordinating Committee for Environmental Protection was established in October 2007 with a view to ensuring a comprehensive approach to and coordination of environmental activities at Gazprom's structural units and subsidiaries. The Committee's main goals are as follows: comprehensive evaluation of the efficiency of the Gazprom Group's environmental activities;

integrated management in the field of environmental protection, energy saving, and energy efficiency;

coordination of Gazprom's cooperation with environmental authorities and non-governmental organizations.