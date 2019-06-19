Granf Forest, Europe's top Landmark hotel is in Greece – and it is not set on an island

The outdoor pool of Grand Forest, Metsovo, Greece The indoor pool of Grand Forest, Metsovo, Greece The beauty of the surroundings

Grand Forest brings to light Metsovo, a still unspoiled destination in north-western Greece, charged with history and tradition.

Grand Forest, Grand Forest Metsovo, Metsovo, Luxury Hotels in Metsovo, Luxury Hotels in Northern Greece, World Travel Awards, Landmark Hotel” — Press-a-Porter editorial team

ATHENS, GREECE, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Awarded recently as Europe’s Leading Landmark Hotel 2019, by World Travel Awards, "The Oscars of the Travel Industry", The Grand Forest is a destination on its own, inspired by its local origins.Competing with over-the-top hotels such as Le Bristol Paris, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park and Rocco Forte’s Hotel de Russie, Grand Forest triumphed in one of the most demanding categories of this year’s World Travel Awards.Nestled in a magical setting on top of a private mountain, deep in the rugged region of Epirus, a wildly beautiful and unexplored part of Greece, The Grand Forest stands on the fringe of a black pine forest surrounded by sweeping mountain views of natural wonder. Design-led and luxurious in concept and services, the hotel comprises of 8 buildings, home to 62 suites, an atmospheric lounge, a restaurant, a multi-purpose hall with capacity up to 400 people and a cutting edge SPA with outdoor and indoor pools, which are scattered in different levels, showcasing local architectural styles with a contemporary twist.The use of grey stone roof tiles and stone facades together with chunky beams lends to a distinctly mountain chalet ambiance to the whole resort. Terraces are covered and sturdy to keep away snow, numerous chimneys can be seen on rooftops and the buildings look welcoming and cozy. Metsovo, a picturesque stone town full of history and tradition, with charming shops and small traditional restaurants, is only a few minutes drive away, as well as three ski centers, marking the hotel as an ideal four seasons destination. Add a spell in the sauna followed by a swim in the heated indoor pool with glass roof and awe inspiring forest views, finished off by a relaxing massage and you’ll think you’ve gone to heaven.Here, one can relax and unwind with a malt in design-led interiors marked by large fireplaces and floor to ceiling windows, enjoying uninterrupted views to nature, explore beautiful villages and cultural heritage sites, take the adventurous treks in the dense forests of Pindos or enjoy a picnic by the shores of the lake of Metsovo. For the connoisseurs and the foodies, a wild truffle hunting is on the agenda, as well as several wine tasting experiences, as Metsovo is one of the most mountainous vineyards of Europe, producing the famous wine label, "Katogi Averoff".The Land of The Grand Forest, a place of wonderThe private land ranges in 2 square kilometers and is located on the footsteps of Pindus National Park, also known as Valia Kalda, and is probably the least known and least visited of any National Park in all of Europe. It was established in 1966 and considered one of the most important protected areas for the maintenance of mountainous biodiversity. The National Park is characterized by extensive forests of black pine and beech in the park's lower and middle altitudes and Balkan pine at higher altitudes. The area hosts a population of Eurasian brown bears, which is a conservation priority species.Other mammals that live in the park are wolves, deer, wild cats and the Balkan Chamois. The park further provides shelter for more than 80 species of birds, including 10 types of rare bird species such as the Eastern imperial eagle, the Golden eagle and the Lanner falcon. A large variety of reptiles, amphibians, and insects, complete the picture.At the awarded The Grand Forest you will find out what living on the top of the world feels like!For furhter information, please contact: Press-a-Porter Communication AtelierMrs Flora Paraskevopoulouemail: flora@pressaporter.gr



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.