Insights Into the World Market for Prosthetic Heart Valves, 2019 Featuring Abbott Labs, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, JenaValve Technology, LivaNova, Medtronic, and On-X Life Technologies

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prosthetic Heart Valves in US$ by the following Segments: Tissue Heart Valves, Transcatheter Heart Valves, and Mechanical Heart Valves.



The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abbott Laboratories (US)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US)

JenaValve Technology, Inc. (US)

LivaNova PLC (UK)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

On-X Life Technologies, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. OUTLOOK

A Prelude

Aortic Stenosis - An Underappreciated yet Growing Condition

Market Overview

Outlook

Analysis by Region

Market Prospects by Type

Major Growth Drivers & Issues

Aging Demographics and Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Diseases

Under-Treated Population

Large Untreated Rheumatic Heart Disease Patient Population

Developing Countries Face Accessibility Issues

Pediatric Heart Valve Disease - Repair vs. Replacement

Noise Emanated by Mechanical Heart Valves May Lead to Insomnia among Recipients



3. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

TAVR Providers Focus on Label Expansion to Drive Market

Developed Markets Move towards Bioprosthetic Valves

Artificial Mechanical Heart Valves Come of Age

Biological Valve Options - Better, Yet Need Improvements

Design and Function of Bio-Prosthesis Tissues

Tissue Engineered Aortic Valves - The Future

The Renaissance of Sutureless Valves

Safety Concerns Shifts Focus towards Stentless Valves

Metals Giving Way to Carbon Compounds and Polymers in Mechanical Heart Valves

TAVR - An Introduction

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement to Lead Growth

TAVI/TAVR - A Review of Present, Present and Future Prospects

Issues Confronting TAVI's Potential Indication Expansions

The Two Leading Transcatheter Heart Valves Compared

Newer Valves on the Horizon

Select Major First and Second Generation Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Products - Key Features and Benefits

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Regurgitation Treatment Faces Hurdles



4. INNOVATIONS IN THE HEART VALVE MARKET

Artificial Heart Valve with Tissue Repairing Capability

New Heart Valves with Regenerating Properties

Novel Heart Procedure for AS, Vancouver 3M Clinical Pathway

Medtronic CoreValve Evolut TAVR

Smallest Heart Valve in Young Patients

Innovative Cost-Effective, Easily Mass-Produced Plastic Valve to Revolutionize Heart Valve Replacement Technology

Superhydrophobic BMHV Expected to Revolutionize Heart Valve Replacement Technology

Masters Series Mechanical Heart Valve with Hemodynamic Plus (HP) Sewing Cuff for Pediatric Usage

3D CAVD model for Studying Common Heart Ailments

New Research Aims to Cut to the Root of Heart Valve Diseases

Use of Genomics to Discover the Origins of HVD

Effects of Environmental Factors on Mutation and CHD

Xeltis Develops Innovative Heart Valve for Children with Heart Valve Defects

MitraClip

Tricuspid Valve Repair

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement

Percutaneous Pulmonary Valve Implant

Holographic Imaging of Heart

Inspiris Resilia Valve



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Human Heart - Morphology

An Introduction to Heart Valves

Heart Valves and Blood Flow Control - A Snapshot

Heart Valve Disorders

Probable Causes of Heart Valve Diseases

Diagnosis

Replacement or Repair?

Heart Valve Replacement

Prosthetic Heart Valves - An Introduction

Chronology of Important Developments in Prosthetic Heart Valve Market

Designing Considerations for Prosthetic Heart Valves

Mechanical Valves

Caged Ball Design

Tilting Disc Heart Valve

Bileaflet Valves

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Biological/Tissue Valves

Stentless Tissue Valves

Stented Tissue Valves

Mechanical Vs. Biological

Some Important Facts

Valve Failure

Symptoms of Malfunctioning Prosthetic Heart Valve

Clinical Symptoms

Physical Symptoms

Sound

PHV Murmurs

Prosthetic Valve Endocarditis (PVE)

Prosthetic Valve Thrombosis (PVT)

Embolization

Structural Breakdown of Bioprosthetic Valves



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Abbott Emerges as Global Leader in Structural Heart Treatment

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape of Heart Valves Market

Edwards Lifesciences Dominates in the TAVR Market

Medtronic Survives Patent Challenges, Settles Dispute with Edwards



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

Boston Scientific Acquires Claret Medical

VFT and AorTech Sign Agreement for Developing Heart Valves

Edwards Lifesciences Receives CE Mark for Edwards Cardioband Tricuspid System

Abbott Receives FDA Approval for Masters HP Rotatable Mechanical Heart Valve

Edwards Lifesciences Receives CE Mark for CENTERA Valve

Boston Scientific to Acquire Millipede

Medtronic Receives CE Mark and FDA Approval for Avalus(TM) Pericardial Aortic Surgical Valve

Edwards Lifesciences Receives FDA Approval for INSPIRIS RESILIA Aortic Valve

Edwards Lifesciences FDA Approval for Edwards SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve

Boston Scientific Acquires Symetis SA

Medtronic Launches CoreValve Evolut PRO Valve in the US

Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Melody TPV

Keystone Heart and Venus Medtech Enter into Strategic Partnership

Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Valtech Cardio

Medtronic Launches CoreValve Evolut TAVI in Europe

Abbott Acquires St. Jude Medical



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analysis by Type



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Cases of Heart Diseases Bring Opportunities for Medical Device Makers

Market Overview

Valvular Disease Statistics

Complications in Prosthetic Heart Valve

Demographics Spur Growth

Minimally Invasive Surgeries for Aortic Stenosis Treatment Gain Popularity

Valve Type and Age Likely to Impact Success of Heart Valve Replacement Surgery

FDA Regulations for Medical Devices

New Guidelines Recommend Advanced Procedure to Treat Heart Valve Disease

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver for Prosthetic Heart Valves Market

Transcatheter Heart Valves Gain Market Share

TAVR/TAVI Devices Debut in Japan

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Aging Population - A Key Market Driver

Central and Eastern Europe Markets Offer Growth Opportunities

A Peek into the European TAVI Adoption Potential

Major Players

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Demographic Review

B. Market Analytics



8.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Reimbursements

Demographic Review

B. Market Analytics



8.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Demographic Review

B. Market Analytics



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Demographic Review

B. Market Analytics



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Potential for Growth in Asia

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Market with Tremendous Potential

Tissue Heart Valves to Outgrow Mechanical Versions

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Indian Heart Valve Market on a Growth Spree

India - A Large Attractive Market for Prosthetic Heart Valves Device Manufacturers

Medical Tourism to Boost Market for Prosthetic Valves

Competitive Landscape

B. Market Analytics



8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



8.6.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market overview

B. Market Analytics



8.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



8.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 22 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 26)

The United States (12)

Canada (1)

Europe (6) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (2) Rest of Europe (2)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (2)

