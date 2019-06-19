Insights Into the World Market for Prosthetic Heart Valves, 2019 Featuring Abbott Labs, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, JenaValve Technology, LivaNova, Medtronic, and On-X Life Technologies
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prosthetic Heart Valves in US$ by the following Segments: Tissue Heart Valves, Transcatheter Heart Valves, and Mechanical Heart Valves.
The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories (US)
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US)
- JenaValve Technology, Inc. (US)
- LivaNova PLC (UK)
- Medtronic plc (Ireland)
- On-X Life Technologies, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. OUTLOOK
A Prelude
Aortic Stenosis - An Underappreciated yet Growing Condition
Market Overview
Outlook
Analysis by Region
Market Prospects by Type
Major Growth Drivers & Issues
Aging Demographics and Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Diseases
Under-Treated Population
Large Untreated Rheumatic Heart Disease Patient Population
Developing Countries Face Accessibility Issues
Pediatric Heart Valve Disease - Repair vs. Replacement
Noise Emanated by Mechanical Heart Valves May Lead to Insomnia among Recipients
3. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
TAVR Providers Focus on Label Expansion to Drive Market
Developed Markets Move towards Bioprosthetic Valves
Artificial Mechanical Heart Valves Come of Age
Biological Valve Options - Better, Yet Need Improvements
Design and Function of Bio-Prosthesis Tissues
Tissue Engineered Aortic Valves - The Future
The Renaissance of Sutureless Valves
Safety Concerns Shifts Focus towards Stentless Valves
Metals Giving Way to Carbon Compounds and Polymers in Mechanical Heart Valves
TAVR - An Introduction
Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement to Lead Growth
TAVI/TAVR - A Review of Present, Present and Future Prospects
Issues Confronting TAVI's Potential Indication Expansions
The Two Leading Transcatheter Heart Valves Compared
Newer Valves on the Horizon
Select Major First and Second Generation Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Products - Key Features and Benefits
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Regurgitation Treatment Faces Hurdles
4. INNOVATIONS IN THE HEART VALVE MARKET
Artificial Heart Valve with Tissue Repairing Capability
New Heart Valves with Regenerating Properties
Novel Heart Procedure for AS, Vancouver 3M Clinical Pathway
Medtronic CoreValve Evolut TAVR
Smallest Heart Valve in Young Patients
Innovative Cost-Effective, Easily Mass-Produced Plastic Valve to Revolutionize Heart Valve Replacement Technology
Superhydrophobic BMHV Expected to Revolutionize Heart Valve Replacement Technology
Masters Series Mechanical Heart Valve with Hemodynamic Plus (HP) Sewing Cuff for Pediatric Usage
3D CAVD model for Studying Common Heart Ailments
New Research Aims to Cut to the Root of Heart Valve Diseases
Use of Genomics to Discover the Origins of HVD
Effects of Environmental Factors on Mutation and CHD
Xeltis Develops Innovative Heart Valve for Children with Heart Valve Defects
MitraClip
Tricuspid Valve Repair
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement
Percutaneous Pulmonary Valve Implant
Holographic Imaging of Heart
Inspiris Resilia Valve
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Human Heart - Morphology
An Introduction to Heart Valves
Heart Valves and Blood Flow Control - A Snapshot
Heart Valve Disorders
Probable Causes of Heart Valve Diseases
Diagnosis
Replacement or Repair?
Heart Valve Replacement
Prosthetic Heart Valves - An Introduction
Chronology of Important Developments in Prosthetic Heart Valve Market
Designing Considerations for Prosthetic Heart Valves
Mechanical Valves
Caged Ball Design
Tilting Disc Heart Valve
Bileaflet Valves
Transcatheter Heart Valves
Biological/Tissue Valves
Stentless Tissue Valves
Stented Tissue Valves
Mechanical Vs. Biological
Some Important Facts
Valve Failure
Symptoms of Malfunctioning Prosthetic Heart Valve
Clinical Symptoms
Physical Symptoms
Sound
PHV Murmurs
Prosthetic Valve Endocarditis (PVE)
Prosthetic Valve Thrombosis (PVT)
Embolization
Structural Breakdown of Bioprosthetic Valves
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Abbott Emerges as Global Leader in Structural Heart Treatment
A Peek into the Competitive Landscape of Heart Valves Market
Edwards Lifesciences Dominates in the TAVR Market
Medtronic Survives Patent Challenges, Settles Dispute with Edwards
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
Boston Scientific Acquires Claret Medical
VFT and AorTech Sign Agreement for Developing Heart Valves
Edwards Lifesciences Receives CE Mark for Edwards Cardioband Tricuspid System
Abbott Receives FDA Approval for Masters HP Rotatable Mechanical Heart Valve
Edwards Lifesciences Receives CE Mark for CENTERA Valve
Boston Scientific to Acquire Millipede
Medtronic Receives CE Mark and FDA Approval for Avalus(TM) Pericardial Aortic Surgical Valve
Edwards Lifesciences Receives FDA Approval for INSPIRIS RESILIA Aortic Valve
Edwards Lifesciences FDA Approval for Edwards SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve
Boston Scientific Acquires Symetis SA
Medtronic Launches CoreValve Evolut PRO Valve in the US
Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Melody TPV
Keystone Heart and Venus Medtech Enter into Strategic Partnership
Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Valtech Cardio
Medtronic Launches CoreValve Evolut TAVI in Europe
Abbott Acquires St. Jude Medical
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analysis by Type
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Cases of Heart Diseases Bring Opportunities for Medical Device Makers
Market Overview
Valvular Disease Statistics
Complications in Prosthetic Heart Valve
Demographics Spur Growth
Minimally Invasive Surgeries for Aortic Stenosis Treatment Gain Popularity
Valve Type and Age Likely to Impact Success of Heart Valve Replacement Surgery
FDA Regulations for Medical Devices
New Guidelines Recommend Advanced Procedure to Treat Heart Valve Disease
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver for Prosthetic Heart Valves Market
Transcatheter Heart Valves Gain Market Share
TAVR/TAVI Devices Debut in Japan
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Aging Population - A Key Market Driver
Central and Eastern Europe Markets Offer Growth Opportunities
A Peek into the European TAVI Adoption Potential
Major Players
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Demographic Review
B. Market Analytics
8.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Reimbursements
Demographic Review
B. Market Analytics
8.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Demographic Review
B. Market Analytics
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Demographic Review
B. Market Analytics
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Potential for Growth in Asia
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
A Market with Tremendous Potential
Tissue Heart Valves to Outgrow Mechanical Versions
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Indian Heart Valve Market on a Growth Spree
India - A Large Attractive Market for Prosthetic Heart Valves Device Manufacturers
Medical Tourism to Boost Market for Prosthetic Valves
Competitive Landscape
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
8.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
8.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market overview
B. Market Analytics
8.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
8.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 22 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 26)
- The United States (12)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (6)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (2)
