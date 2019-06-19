Polymeric Polyols Market: Worldwide Review 2016-2018 & Outlook 2019-2024 - Market to Benefit from Favorable Prospects for Polyurethane in Building Insulation
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Polymeric Polyols in Thousand Pounds by the following Product Segments: Polyether polyols, and Polyester polyols.
The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Covestro AG (Germany)
- Lanxess AG (Germany)
- Daicel Corporation (Japan)
- Huntsman International LLC (USA)
- Nanjing Hongbaoli Co. Ltd. (China)
- PCC SE (Germany)
- Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden)
- Shell Chemicals Ltd. (UK)
- Stepan Co. (USA)
- The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Polyols - Market Overview
Developing Regions: At the Forefront of Growth
Demand for Polyurethane - A Key Growth Determinant
Improving Global Economy Supports Market Optimism
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
Companies Focus on New Polyol Grades with Improved Sustainability and Low VoC Features
CO2-based Polyol Production Technology Gathers Steam
Bio Polyols Attract Significant Interest
Biopolyol-based Adhesives Witness Increasing Demand
Soy Polyols Demand Gains Momentum
Global Demand for Green Polyols on the Rise
Polyester Polyols Derived from Recycled PET - A Sustainable Alternative
Rise in Demand for Aliphatic and Aromatic Polyester Polyols
Growing Focus on Safety and Comfort in Cars to Encourages Demand
Market to Benefit from Favorable Prospects for Polyurethane in Building Insulation
Building Renovations to Boost Demand for Polyurethane Foam Insulation
Energy Efficient Buildings Offer Favorable Prospects
Polymer Foams in Furniture Market: Positive Outlook
Mattresses: A Major Market for Polymer Foams
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Polymeric Polyols
Polyether Polyols
Polyester Polyols
Aliphatic Polyester Polyols
Aromatic Polyester Polyols
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Key Players
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Dow Introduces New Range of Co-Polymer Polyols
Perstorp Rolls out Evyron and Neeture Renewable Polyols
Longhua Introduces S200 Polymeric Polyol
Repsol Introduces New Polyol Grade for Furniture
BASF Unveils New Polyol Grade for Cars
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Bayer Group Sells Interest in Covestro
INVISTA Installs New Reactor at its Terate Polyols Manufacturing Plant in the Netherlands
CSK E&C to Set up New Polyols Facility
Sadara Commences Production at its Polyols Plant in Saudi Arabia
Perstorp to Acquire Polialcoli Srl
Cargill Acquires BioBased Technologies' Agrol Product Line
LANXESS Acquires Chemtura
Saudi Aramco Acquires Novomer's Polyols Business
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Polymeric Polyols by Geographic Region
Polymeric Polyols by Product Type
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Resurgence in Construction and Renovation Activity to Boost Growth
Leading Players
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
Market Analysis
By Geographic Region
By Product Type
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
By Geographic Region
By Product Type
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Market landscape for Polyether Polyols
Export Import Scenario
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Automotive Production Lends Traction to the Polyurethane Market
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.6 The Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
By Geographic Region
By Product Type
7.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
7.7.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67)
- The United States (14)
- Japan (10)
- Europe (17)
- France (1)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
