Network Cameras & Video Analytics: Insights Into & Future of the Global Market, 2016 to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Cameras and Video Analytics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments, Applications, and End-Use Sectors:
Product Segments
- Network Cameras
- Video Analytics Software
Applications
- Security/Surveillance
- Other Applications
End-Use Sectors
- Banking & Financial
- Government
- Retail
- Transportation
- Others
The report profiles 143 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADT Security Services (USA)
- Agent Video Intelligence (Israel)
- Avigilon Corporation (Canada)
- Axis Communications AB (Sweden)
- BASLER AG (Germany)
- Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
- Canon, Inc. (Japan)
- Milestone Systems A/S (Denmark)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- DIGIOP, Inc. (USA)
- Exacq Technologies (USA)
- Genetec Inc. (Canada)
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
- Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- IC Realtime, LLC (USA)
- March Networks, Inc. (Canada)
- MOBOTIX AG (Germany)
- ObjectVideo, Inc. (USA)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Pelco Inc. (USA)
- SightLogix Inc. (USA)
- Speco Technologies (USA)
- Swann Communications Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- Verint Systems Inc. (USA)
- Viasys Intelligent Video Analytics (Germany)
- VIVOTEK Inc. (Taiwan)
- Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Video Surveillance Evolves from CCTVs to Network Video Systems, Ushering in the Entry of Network Cameras
Superior Benefits Pitch Network Cameras as a Direct Competitor to Analog Cameras
Video Analytics Software: A Perfect Ally for IP Based Network Cameras
Outlook
Higher Pixels, Low Prices and More Capabilities to Drive Growth
Sizing the Market
Market Opportunities Rapidly Shift Towards Emerging Countries
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Rising Safety & Security Concerns Create Opportunities for IP
based Surveillance Products
High Public Perception of Crime Encourages Drives Demand for NCVSS
Rapid Urbanization & Ensuing Rise in Public Safety Requirements
A Business Case for Mass Surveillance
Positive Outlook for Global Construction Industry & Subsequent Rise in Security Deployments to Drive Demand
Increase in Business Starts & Growing Office Space Occupancy to Boost Market Prospects
Application Trends & Drivers
Government Safety Mandates Drive Adoption of Video Surveillance
Government Investments Contribute Major Share in Total Revenue
New Application Possibilities Beyond Security & Surveillance to Spur Demand Momentum in the Market
Rise in Visual Communications/Video Conferencing Spurs Demand for Network Cameras
Retail Sector: The Fastest Growing End-Use Market for IP/ Network Cameras
Transportation: A Lucrative End-Use Market for Network Camera & Video Analytics
Healthcare & Hospitality Industries Add to the Demand
Video Surveillance Enters into Uncharted Territories, Benefits IP Cameras and Video Analytics
Technology Trends & Drivers
High Resolution Cameras
A Major Growth Factor
The Quest for Product Differentiation Continues among Network Camera Manufacturers
IP/Network Cameras with Wide Dynamic Range Capabilities Gaining Attention
Thermal Network IP Cameras Take Video Capture Capabilities a Step Further than Day/Night IP Cameras
PoE Based Cameras Continue to Rule, While Wi-Fi Enabled Wireless Cameras Grows in Popularity
CMOS Sensors Overshadows CCD Image Sensors in IP Network Cameras
H.264 technology Eases Bandwidth & Storage Needs for Network Cameras
PTZ Cameras Score Over Fixed Cameras for Surveillance at Crowded Areas
Dome Shape IP Cameras Gaining Popularity for Discrete & Non -Obtrusive Surveillance
Network Cameras with Facial Recognition Growing in Prominence Among Law Enforcement Agencies
Mobile Video Surveillance Made Possible by Network Cameras
Edge-Based Video Analytics
A Competitive Advantage for Network Camera Manufacturers
Data Storage Concerns Emerge with High Resolution Cameras
Huge Price Drops Call for Focus Elsewhere
Early Detection & Prevention of Crime Made Easy by Video Analytics
Prospects for Deep Learning in Analytics Aplenty
Need for Intelligent Video Analytics Spurs Demand for Open Standards Based Solutions
Rising Sophistication of Video Analytics Augurs Well for Video Surveillance Market
Cloud Solutions to Benefit Network Camera & Video Analytics Market
Integrated Solutions to Sway the Market
Hosted Security Services
The New Paradigm
Market Challenges
Cybersecurity Issues Come to the Fore
High Initial Costs & High Bandwidth Requirements
Major Challenges for Network Cameras
Lack of Data Privacy
A Major Issue for Network Cameras
Complexity & False Alarms
Major Issues for Video Analytics
Awareness Levels Continues to be Low
Particularly in Developing Markets
High Expectations
Competition
Pricing Pressures Squeeze Revenue Growth in the Market
Competitive Threats Push Manufacturers to Explore New Strategies
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
IP/Network Camera
An Introduction
History and Evolution
Standards
P/T/Z Automatic Tracking
Advantages
Applications
Security/Surveillance
Entertainment
Visual Communications
Education
Others
Video Analytics Software
Object Classification
Advantages
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/ DEVELOPMENTS
Bosch Rolls Out New Midrange Intelligent Cameras
Panasonic Introduces AW-HR140 Outdoor FHD Remote Camera with IP65 Protected Case
Nvidia Introduces Metropolis Video Analytics Platform
Verint Introduces Upgrades to Security and Situational Intelligence Solutions Range
Avigilon to Unveil New Avigilon UMD Video Analytics Technology
Speco Rolls Out 4K IP Cameras
Honeywell Unveils New IP Cameras in its Performance Series IP Family
Hitachi Insight Launches New Video Analytics Software
Agent Video Intelligence Launches Cloud-Based Video Analytics Solution innoVi Edge
Hikvision Rolls Out Three New Network Cameras
Axis Launches Seven New Models of Cannon Network Cameras
Sony Adds Eight New Full-HD Security Cameras to its G6 Network Camera Line
Canon and Axis Develop AXIS Q1659 Interchangeable-Lens Network Camera
Canon Europe Introduces Eight New 2MP Network Cameras
Synectics Rolls Out High Performance HD IP Cameras
Arecont Vision to Unveil MegaVideo Flex Camera Series
Agent Video Intelligence Launches innoVi
Canon Europe Introduces New Low Light Network Cameras
Axis Communications Releases AXIS Perimeter Defender
Dahua Unveils New Eco-Savvy 2.0 Series Network Cameras
VIVOTEK Launches FE8191 and FE8391-V Network Cameras
Brickcom Launches OB-200Np-LR WDRPro-20X IP Camera
Arecont Launches New MegaVideo G5 Megapixel Cameras
Arecont Introduces New SurroundVideo G5 Surveillance Cameras
Arecont Introduces MegaBall G2 IP Cameras
Arecont Introduces MicroDome G2 Cameras
D-Link Launches Dozen New IP Surveillance Products
Avigilon Unveils HD Pro Cameras with Self-Learning Video Analytics
Dahua Unveils Series of Starlight Network Cameras
March Networks Unveils Searchlight4 for Financial Institutions
Zavio Introduces H.265 IP Outdoor Camera
Ooyala Unveils Ooyala IQ Video Analytics Platform
Agent Vi Introduces BI Portal Cloud Based Video Analytics Service
AMAG Unveils Two New Symmetry Based HD Cameras
Aimetis Introduces New Outdoor Motion Detection VMS
Honeywell Launches New Analog HDZ PTZ Camera
Pelco Unveils Evolution Mini 360 Indoor Surveillance Camera
Pelco Unveils VideoXpert Video Information Management Systems
Axis Launches AXIS Q29 Temperature Alarm Camera Series
Axis Introduces AXIS P3905-RE Network Camera
Axis Launches AXIS P5635-E and AXIS P5624-E PTZ Dome Network Cameras
Axis Launches AXIS Q3709-PVE Camera
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Canon Hongkong and NTT Com Partner to Launch VAS in Hong Kong
Morphean and Digital Barriers Collaborate to offer VSaaS
City of Houston Chooses Axis' Network Cameras for Smart City
Samsung Techwin Changes Name to Hanwha Techwin
Axis Communications Acquires Citilog
Hanwha Acquires Samsung Techwin
Envysion Takes Over LightHaus
Avigilon Acquires Several Video Analytics Patents
SightLogix Integrates SightTracker with Axis Dome IP Cameras
Pelco Integrates VideoXpert with Agent Vi's savVi
Norbain Integrates Agent ViTM to Its Products
Samsung Techwin Integrates Agent Vi's Video Analytics Software with Range of IP Cameras
Hikvision Partners with Agent Vi to Provide Integrated Security Solutions
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By Type
By Application
By End-Use Sector
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview
Key Factors Influencing Electronic Security Market in the US Over the Years
Enhanced Security Post-Sept 11 Attacks
Crime
Economic Conditions
Building Codes
Law Enforcement & Defense Applications
Primary Revenue Contributor for the IP/ Network Surveillance Market
Growing Opportunities in Residential Sector
The Growing Security Analytics Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
By Product Segment
By Application
By End-Use Sector
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Surveillance in Canada
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
By Product Segment
By Application
By End-Use Sector
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
By Product Segment
By Application
By End-Use Sector
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
A Synoptic Review of Video Surveillance Market in Europe
Security Concerns Escalate Demand for IP/Network Surveillance Equipment
B.Market Analytics
By Region
By Product Segment
By Application
By End-Use Sector
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Video Surveillance Market
A Review
Driving Factors
Technology: A Key Growth Driver in German Video Surveillance Market
Who Benefited from Changing Scenario of Video Surveillance Market?
Product Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Video Surveillance
A Tool to Restrain Crime
B.Market Analytics
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
London: Video Surveillance Capital of World
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Russian IP Based Video Surveillance Market
Players Continue to Focus on Innovative IP Solutions
B.Market Analytics
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Video Surveillance Market in Asia-Pacific
IP/Network Camera Manufacturing Grows in the Region
B.Market Analytics
By Region
By Product Segment
By Application
By End-Use Sector
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview of Chinese Video Surveillance Market
Chinese Players Up the Ante
Competitive Scenario
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
By Region
By Product Segment
By Application
By End-Use Sector
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Brazil Provides Opportunity for Growth
B.Market Analytics
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launches
Agent Video Intelligence
An Israeli Key Player
B.Market Analytics
By Product Segment
By Application
By End-Use Sector
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 143 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 152)
- The United States (62)
- Canada (9)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (30)
- France (1)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qf9437
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cameras and Camera Equipment, Data Analytics
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.