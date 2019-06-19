Network Cameras & Video Analytics: Insights Into & Future of the Global Market, 2016 to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Cameras and Video Analytics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments, Applications, and End-Use Sectors:



Product Segments



Network Cameras

Video Analytics Software

Applications



Security/Surveillance

Other Applications

End-Use Sectors



Banking & Financial

Government

Retail

Transportation

Others

The report profiles 143 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ADT Security Services (USA)

Agent Video Intelligence (Israel)

Avigilon Corporation (Canada)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

BASLER AG (Germany)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

Milestone Systems A/S (Denmark)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

DIGIOP, Inc. (USA)

Exacq Technologies (USA)

Genetec Inc. (Canada)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

IC Realtime, LLC (USA)

March Networks, Inc. (Canada)

MOBOTIX AG (Germany)

ObjectVideo, Inc. (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Pelco Inc. (USA)

SightLogix Inc. (USA)

Speco Technologies (USA)

Swann Communications Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Verint Systems Inc. (USA)

Viasys Intelligent Video Analytics (Germany)

VIVOTEK Inc. (Taiwan)

Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Video Surveillance Evolves from CCTVs to Network Video Systems, Ushering in the Entry of Network Cameras

Superior Benefits Pitch Network Cameras as a Direct Competitor to Analog Cameras

Video Analytics Software: A Perfect Ally for IP Based Network Cameras

Outlook

Higher Pixels, Low Prices and More Capabilities to Drive Growth

Sizing the Market

Market Opportunities Rapidly Shift Towards Emerging Countries



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Rising Safety & Security Concerns Create Opportunities for IP

based Surveillance Products

High Public Perception of Crime Encourages Drives Demand for NCVSS

Rapid Urbanization & Ensuing Rise in Public Safety Requirements

A Business Case for Mass Surveillance

Positive Outlook for Global Construction Industry & Subsequent Rise in Security Deployments to Drive Demand

Increase in Business Starts & Growing Office Space Occupancy to Boost Market Prospects

Application Trends & Drivers

Government Safety Mandates Drive Adoption of Video Surveillance

Government Investments Contribute Major Share in Total Revenue

New Application Possibilities Beyond Security & Surveillance to Spur Demand Momentum in the Market

Rise in Visual Communications/Video Conferencing Spurs Demand for Network Cameras

Retail Sector: The Fastest Growing End-Use Market for IP/ Network Cameras

Transportation: A Lucrative End-Use Market for Network Camera & Video Analytics

Healthcare & Hospitality Industries Add to the Demand

Video Surveillance Enters into Uncharted Territories, Benefits IP Cameras and Video Analytics

Technology Trends & Drivers

High Resolution Cameras

A Major Growth Factor

The Quest for Product Differentiation Continues among Network Camera Manufacturers

IP/Network Cameras with Wide Dynamic Range Capabilities Gaining Attention

Thermal Network IP Cameras Take Video Capture Capabilities a Step Further than Day/Night IP Cameras

PoE Based Cameras Continue to Rule, While Wi-Fi Enabled Wireless Cameras Grows in Popularity

CMOS Sensors Overshadows CCD Image Sensors in IP Network Cameras

H.264 technology Eases Bandwidth & Storage Needs for Network Cameras

PTZ Cameras Score Over Fixed Cameras for Surveillance at Crowded Areas

Dome Shape IP Cameras Gaining Popularity for Discrete & Non -Obtrusive Surveillance

Network Cameras with Facial Recognition Growing in Prominence Among Law Enforcement Agencies

Mobile Video Surveillance Made Possible by Network Cameras

Edge-Based Video Analytics

A Competitive Advantage for Network Camera Manufacturers

Data Storage Concerns Emerge with High Resolution Cameras

Huge Price Drops Call for Focus Elsewhere

Early Detection & Prevention of Crime Made Easy by Video Analytics

Prospects for Deep Learning in Analytics Aplenty

Need for Intelligent Video Analytics Spurs Demand for Open Standards Based Solutions

Rising Sophistication of Video Analytics Augurs Well for Video Surveillance Market

Cloud Solutions to Benefit Network Camera & Video Analytics Market

Integrated Solutions to Sway the Market

Hosted Security Services

The New Paradigm

Market Challenges

Cybersecurity Issues Come to the Fore

High Initial Costs & High Bandwidth Requirements

Major Challenges for Network Cameras

Lack of Data Privacy

A Major Issue for Network Cameras

Complexity & False Alarms

Major Issues for Video Analytics

Awareness Levels Continues to be Low

Particularly in Developing Markets

High Expectations

Competition

Pricing Pressures Squeeze Revenue Growth in the Market

Competitive Threats Push Manufacturers to Explore New Strategies



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

IP/Network Camera

An Introduction

History and Evolution

Standards

P/T/Z Automatic Tracking

Advantages

Applications

Security/Surveillance

Entertainment

Visual Communications

Education

Others

Video Analytics Software

Object Classification

Advantages



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/ DEVELOPMENTS

Bosch Rolls Out New Midrange Intelligent Cameras

Panasonic Introduces AW-HR140 Outdoor FHD Remote Camera with IP65 Protected Case

Nvidia Introduces Metropolis Video Analytics Platform

Verint Introduces Upgrades to Security and Situational Intelligence Solutions Range

Avigilon to Unveil New Avigilon UMD Video Analytics Technology

Speco Rolls Out 4K IP Cameras

Honeywell Unveils New IP Cameras in its Performance Series IP Family

Hitachi Insight Launches New Video Analytics Software

Agent Video Intelligence Launches Cloud-Based Video Analytics Solution innoVi Edge

Hikvision Rolls Out Three New Network Cameras

Axis Launches Seven New Models of Cannon Network Cameras

Sony Adds Eight New Full-HD Security Cameras to its G6 Network Camera Line

Canon and Axis Develop AXIS Q1659 Interchangeable-Lens Network Camera

Canon Europe Introduces Eight New 2MP Network Cameras

Synectics Rolls Out High Performance HD IP Cameras

Arecont Vision to Unveil MegaVideo Flex Camera Series

Agent Video Intelligence Launches innoVi

Canon Europe Introduces New Low Light Network Cameras

Axis Communications Releases AXIS Perimeter Defender

Dahua Unveils New Eco-Savvy 2.0 Series Network Cameras

VIVOTEK Launches FE8191 and FE8391-V Network Cameras

Brickcom Launches OB-200Np-LR WDRPro-20X IP Camera

Arecont Launches New MegaVideo G5 Megapixel Cameras

Arecont Introduces New SurroundVideo G5 Surveillance Cameras

Arecont Introduces MegaBall G2 IP Cameras

Arecont Introduces MicroDome G2 Cameras

D-Link Launches Dozen New IP Surveillance Products

Avigilon Unveils HD Pro Cameras with Self-Learning Video Analytics

Dahua Unveils Series of Starlight Network Cameras

March Networks Unveils Searchlight4 for Financial Institutions

Zavio Introduces H.265 IP Outdoor Camera

Ooyala Unveils Ooyala IQ Video Analytics Platform

Agent Vi Introduces BI Portal Cloud Based Video Analytics Service

AMAG Unveils Two New Symmetry Based HD Cameras

Aimetis Introduces New Outdoor Motion Detection VMS

Honeywell Launches New Analog HDZ PTZ Camera

Pelco Unveils Evolution Mini 360 Indoor Surveillance Camera

Pelco Unveils VideoXpert Video Information Management Systems

Axis Launches AXIS Q29 Temperature Alarm Camera Series

Axis Introduces AXIS P3905-RE Network Camera

Axis Launches AXIS P5635-E and AXIS P5624-E PTZ Dome Network Cameras

Axis Launches AXIS Q3709-PVE Camera



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Canon Hongkong and NTT Com Partner to Launch VAS in Hong Kong

Morphean and Digital Barriers Collaborate to offer VSaaS

City of Houston Chooses Axis' Network Cameras for Smart City

Samsung Techwin Changes Name to Hanwha Techwin

Axis Communications Acquires Citilog

Hanwha Acquires Samsung Techwin

Envysion Takes Over LightHaus

Avigilon Acquires Several Video Analytics Patents

SightLogix Integrates SightTracker with Axis Dome IP Cameras

Pelco Integrates VideoXpert with Agent Vi's savVi

Norbain Integrates Agent ViTM to Its Products

Samsung Techwin Integrates Agent Vi's Video Analytics Software with Range of IP Cameras

Hikvision Partners with Agent Vi to Provide Integrated Security Solutions



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By Type

By Application

By End-Use Sector



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview

Key Factors Influencing Electronic Security Market in the US Over the Years

Enhanced Security Post-Sept 11 Attacks

Crime

Economic Conditions

Building Codes

Law Enforcement & Defense Applications

Primary Revenue Contributor for the IP/ Network Surveillance Market

Growing Opportunities in Residential Sector

The Growing Security Analytics Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

By Product Segment

By Application

By End-Use Sector



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Surveillance in Canada

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

By Product Segment

By Application

By End-Use Sector



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

By Product Segment

By Application

By End-Use Sector



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

A Synoptic Review of Video Surveillance Market in Europe

Security Concerns Escalate Demand for IP/Network Surveillance Equipment

B.Market Analytics

By Region

By Product Segment

By Application

By End-Use Sector

4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Video Surveillance Market

A Review

Driving Factors

Technology: A Key Growth Driver in German Video Surveillance Market

Who Benefited from Changing Scenario of Video Surveillance Market?

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Video Surveillance

A Tool to Restrain Crime

B.Market Analytics

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

London: Video Surveillance Capital of World

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Russian IP Based Video Surveillance Market

Players Continue to Focus on Innovative IP Solutions

B.Market Analytics

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Video Surveillance Market in Asia-Pacific

IP/Network Camera Manufacturing Grows in the Region

B.Market Analytics

By Region

By Product Segment

By Application

By End-Use Sector

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview of Chinese Video Surveillance Market

Chinese Players Up the Ante

Competitive Scenario

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Overview

B.Market Analytics

5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

By Region

By Product Segment

By Application

By End-Use Sector

6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Brazil Provides Opportunity for Growth

B.Market Analytics

6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launches

Agent Video Intelligence

An Israeli Key Player

B.Market Analytics

By Product Segment

By Application

By End-Use Sector



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 143 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 152)

The United States (62)

Canada (9)

Japan (5)

Europe (30) France (1) Germany (8) The United Kingdom (12) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)

Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qf9437

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

