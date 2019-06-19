Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband in Indonesia 2019-2023 - Strong Growth is Expected to Continue, Driven by the FTTH Market
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Indonesia's telecommunications market. The report analyses the Telecoms Infrastructure, mobile, fixed broadband, Digital Media and Digital Economy sectors.
Subjects include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Regional market comparisons
- Telecoms Maturity Index
- Data centres and smart Infrastructure;
- Major players, revenues, subscribers, ARPU;
- Broadband (FTTH, DSL);
- Internet of Things, 5G developments
- Mobile, broadband and mobile broadband forecasts to 2023.
Indonesia still faces some big challenges if it is to successfully continue the building of the telecommunications infrastructure required to support a large population spread over what is uniquely complex geography. Continued progress in the development of the telecom sector will need further government action on restructuring the industry.
Compared to other Asian nations, Indonesia has a very low fixed line and fixed broadband penetration, high mobile penetration and moderate mobile broadband penetration.
The Indonesian data centre market has experienced significant growth over the past two decades. In particular, growth has been very strong over the past few years, as Indonesia seeks to bridge the gap with its more advanced neighbors such as Singapore and Malaysia. Indonesia is attracting investments from hyperscale cloud providers such as Google, Alibaba, and Amazon, reflecting a growing interest in Indonesia as an alternative to Singapore, for cloud and data centre services.
The construction of a broadband network in the eastern part of the country under the Palapa Ring Project II, has been completed. The project was the second part of a project designed to link Indonesian cities through an integrated fibre optic network.
Fixed broadband penetration in Indonesia remains relatively low mainly due to a limited number of fixed lines and the dominance of the mobile platform.
However, the fixed broadband market has grown strongly over the past five years from a very small base. In addition, a number of FTTH launches have recently occurred as Indonesia finally sees some momentum in the rollout of FTTH services.
Over the next five years to 2023 strong growth is expected to continue in the fixed broadband market driven by the FTTH market.
A large number of mobile operators compete for revenues in the Indonesian market. All the major mobile operators are well advanced in the deployment of their 4G LTE networks, as the market moves towards 5G. Telkomsel and Huawei held a live demo of 5G technology in Jakarta, while Telkomsel also confirmed plans to test 5G technology at the Asian Games.
Industry consolidation is possible towards 2020 as intense data competition may force smaller and unprofitable mobile operators to be pushed out of the market.
Mobile subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years to 2023 as the market further matures in a highly competitive market. The market will be driven by the uptake of both 4G and 5G services. Smartfren selected ZTE of China to collaborate on the development of 5G technology in the country.
Indonesia has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years driven by a rising level of mobile broadband users. However, the mobile broadband market is still at a relatively early stage of development. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023.
Key Developments
- Industry consolidation is possible as intense data competition may force smaller mobile operators to be pushed out of the market.
- Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023 for the mobile broadband segment.
- Smartfren selected ZTE of China to collaborate on the development of 5G technology in the country.
- Strong growth is expected to continue driven by the FTTH market over the next five years to 2023.
- The construction of a broadband network in the eastern part of the country has been completed.
Topics Covered
1. Key statistics
- Country overview
2. Telecommunications market
- Market overview and analysis
- Historical overview
- Regional Asian Market Comparison
3. Regulatory environment
- Historic overview
- Telecommunications Law 1989
- Telecommunications Law 2000
- Ministry of Communication and Informatics (MoCI)
- Foreign ownership
- Anti-monopoly case
- Access
4. Fixed network operators
- PT Telkom Indonesia
- Indosat Ooredoo
- PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom)
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
- Introduction
- Fixed line statistics
- NGN, fibre networks
- Palapa Ring Project
- High-Speed Broadband (HSBB) project
- TITO (Trade In Trade Off) Access Modernization Project
- Other developments
- International infrastructure
- International gateway exchanges
- Submarine cable networks
- Satellite networks
- Data centres
- Market overview
- Market drivers and restraints
- Major data centre providers
- Smart infrastructure
- Smart cities and IoT
6. Broadband market
- Market overview and analysis
- Fixed broadband service providers
- TelkomNet
- LinkNet
- MNC Kabel Mediacom
- Biznet Networks
- XL Axiata
- MyRepublic (Indonesia)
- Fixed line broadband technologies
- Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH)
- Fixed wireless (WiFi and WiMAX)
7. Digital media
- Video streaming/IPTV
8. Mobile communications
- Market overview and analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile subscriber statistics and forecasts
- Mobile data
- Mobile Broadband statistics and forecast
- Regulatory issues
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Spectrum
- MNP
- Mobile infrastructure
- Digital networks
- Other infrastructure developments
- IoT and M2M networks
- Major mobile operators
- Operator statistics
- XL Axiata
- Telkomsel
- Indosat Ooredoo
- PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia
- PT SmartFren Telecom (SmartFren)
- PT Bakrie Telecom (BTEL)
- Sampoerna Telekomunikasi Indonesia (STI)/(Net1)
- Internux (Bolt!)
- Mobile content and applications
- m-TV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d36wi8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Broadband, Mobile Networks
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.