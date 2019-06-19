Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband in Indonesia 2019-2023 - Strong Growth is Expected to Continue, Driven by the FTTH Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Indonesia's telecommunications market. The report analyses the Telecoms Infrastructure, mobile, fixed broadband, Digital Media and Digital Economy sectors.



Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Regional market comparisons

Telecoms Maturity Index

Data centres and smart Infrastructure;

Major players, revenues, subscribers, ARPU;

Broadband (FTTH, DSL);

Internet of Things, 5G developments

Mobile, broadband and mobile broadband forecasts to 2023.

Indonesia still faces some big challenges if it is to successfully continue the building of the telecommunications infrastructure required to support a large population spread over what is uniquely complex geography. Continued progress in the development of the telecom sector will need further government action on restructuring the industry.



Compared to other Asian nations, Indonesia has a very low fixed line and fixed broadband penetration, high mobile penetration and moderate mobile broadband penetration.



The Indonesian data centre market has experienced significant growth over the past two decades. In particular, growth has been very strong over the past few years, as Indonesia seeks to bridge the gap with its more advanced neighbors such as Singapore and Malaysia. Indonesia is attracting investments from hyperscale cloud providers such as Google, Alibaba, and Amazon, reflecting a growing interest in Indonesia as an alternative to Singapore, for cloud and data centre services.



The construction of a broadband network in the eastern part of the country under the Palapa Ring Project II, has been completed. The project was the second part of a project designed to link Indonesian cities through an integrated fibre optic network.



Fixed broadband penetration in Indonesia remains relatively low mainly due to a limited number of fixed lines and the dominance of the mobile platform.



However, the fixed broadband market has grown strongly over the past five years from a very small base. In addition, a number of FTTH launches have recently occurred as Indonesia finally sees some momentum in the rollout of FTTH services.



Over the next five years to 2023 strong growth is expected to continue in the fixed broadband market driven by the FTTH market.



A large number of mobile operators compete for revenues in the Indonesian market. All the major mobile operators are well advanced in the deployment of their 4G LTE networks, as the market moves towards 5G. Telkomsel and Huawei held a live demo of 5G technology in Jakarta, while Telkomsel also confirmed plans to test 5G technology at the Asian Games.



Industry consolidation is possible towards 2020 as intense data competition may force smaller and unprofitable mobile operators to be pushed out of the market.



Mobile subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years to 2023 as the market further matures in a highly competitive market. The market will be driven by the uptake of both 4G and 5G services. Smartfren selected ZTE of China to collaborate on the development of 5G technology in the country.



Indonesia has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years driven by a rising level of mobile broadband users. However, the mobile broadband market is still at a relatively early stage of development. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023.



Key Developments

Industry consolidation is possible as intense data competition may force smaller mobile operators to be pushed out of the market.

Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023 for the mobile broadband segment.

Smartfren selected ZTE of China to collaborate on the development of 5G technology in the country.

Strong growth is expected to continue driven by the FTTH market over the next five years to 2023.

The construction of a broadband network in the eastern part of the country has been completed.

Topics Covered



1. Key statistics

Country overview

2. Telecommunications market

Market overview and analysis

Historical overview

Regional Asian Market Comparison

3. Regulatory environment

Historic overview

Telecommunications Law 1989

Telecommunications Law 2000

Ministry of Communication and Informatics (MoCI)

Foreign ownership

Anti-monopoly case

Access

4. Fixed network operators

PT Telkom Indonesia

Indosat Ooredoo

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom)

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

Introduction

Fixed line statistics

NGN, fibre networks

Palapa Ring Project

High-Speed Broadband (HSBB) project

TITO (Trade In Trade Off) Access Modernization Project

Other developments

International infrastructure

International gateway exchanges

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

Data centres

Market overview

Market drivers and restraints

Major data centre providers

Smart infrastructure

Smart cities and IoT

6. Broadband market

Market overview and analysis

Fixed broadband service providers

TelkomNet

LinkNet

MNC Kabel Mediacom

Biznet Networks

XL Axiata

MyRepublic (Indonesia)

Fixed line broadband technologies

Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH)

Fixed wireless (WiFi and WiMAX)

7. Digital media

Video streaming/IPTV

8. Mobile communications

Market overview and analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile subscriber statistics and forecasts

Mobile data

Mobile Broadband statistics and forecast

Regulatory issues

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Spectrum

MNP

Mobile infrastructure

Digital networks

Other infrastructure developments

IoT and M2M networks

Major mobile operators

Operator statistics

XL Axiata

Telkomsel

Indosat Ooredoo

PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia

PT SmartFren Telecom (SmartFren)

PT Bakrie Telecom (BTEL)

Sampoerna Telekomunikasi Indonesia (STI)/(Net1)

Internux (Bolt!)

Mobile content and applications

m-TV

