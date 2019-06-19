Worldwide Virology & Bacteriology Testing Markets to 2023: Emerging Opportunities in the United States, Europe and Japan

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virology and Bacteriology Testing Market, 2019-2023: Emerging Opportunities in US, Europe, Japan-Supplier Shares and Strategies, Test Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Technology and Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a seven-country strategic analysis of major business opportunities emerging in the infectious disease testing market during the next five years.



The report examines key trends in the U.S., five major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK) and Japan; reviews current and emerging assays; analyzes potential applications of innovative diagnostic technologies; forecasts volume and sales for over 100 infectious disease tests by assay, market segment, and country; provides test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy); profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.



Rationale



This comprehensive seven-country report will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding microbiology testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.



Microbiology testing is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry, and the greatest challenge facing suppliers during this decade. Among the main driving forces is continuing spread of AIDS, which remains the world's major health threat and a key factor contributing to the rise of opportunistic infections; threat of bioterrorism; advances in molecular diagnostic technologies; and a wider availability of immunosuppressive drugs.



Although for some infections the etiology is still a mystery, while for others the causative microorganisms are present in minute concentrations long before the occurrence of first clinical symptoms, recent advances in genetic engineering and detection technologies are creating exciting opportunities for highly sensitive, specific and cost-effective products.



Worldwide Market Overview

Estimated universe of laboratories performing infectious disease testing by country.

Test volume and sales projections for major infectious disease diagnostic assays by country.

Opportunities & Strategic Recommendations

Emerging opportunities for new instrumentation, reagents kits, IT and other products with significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for decentralized testing products.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report



AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter, Candida, Carbapenemase, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea, Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, Legionella, Lyme Disease, Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps, Mycoplasma, Norovirus, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia.



Geographic Coverage: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, US.



Market Segmentation Analysis

Sales and market shares of major suppliers by individual test and country.

Volume and sales forecasts for over 100 infectious disease assays by country, individual test and market segment.

Test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy).

Review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers by country.

Current & Emerging Products

In-depth examination of over 100 major diseases, including their etiology, current diagnostic tests, vaccines, drugs and market needs.

Review of major analyzers used for infectious disease testing, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Technology Review

Assessment of molecular diagnostic, monoclonal antibody, immunoassay, and other technologies and their potential applications for infectious disease testing.

Global listings of companies developing or marketing infectious disease diagnostic products by individual test.

Competitive Assessments

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in R&D.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

GSK Biologicals

Hologic

Leica Biosystems

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens Healthineers

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Wako

