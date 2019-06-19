North America's Managed Service Provider (MSP) Services Market to 2023 - MSPs Will Generate $120 Billion of Revenue in 2023, Which is Approx 13% of the Total ICT Market in the Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Managed Service Provider Services: North America Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



We expect that MSPs will be one of the fastest-growing routes to market; their revenue will grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2018 and 2023 and will account for 13% of the North American ICT market by 2023.



Managed service providers (MSPs) have a large and rapidly expanding opportunity. We expect that MSPs will account for 13% of the USD900 billion ICT market in North America by 2023. This report provides forecasts for nine different ICT service categories, with more-granular detail on the three most important service categories for MSPs: IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications.



This report provides:

forecasts for nine different high-level service categories from 2018-2023

cloud and on-premises revenue growth comparisons

forecasts for spending across businesses of different sizes

more-granular forecasts for the service categories that are most important to MSPs: IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



MSPs' revenue will grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2018 and 2023, driven by IT and managed services, business applications and infrastructure



Forecast Results



MSPs in NA will generate USD120 billion of revenue in 2023, which is around 13% of the total ICT market in the region

IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications account for 78% of MSPs' revenue in NA and are expected to deliver significant revenue growth

MSPs' core target market is businesses with around 10-250 employees in NA, but businesses of all sizes offer revenue growth opportunities

IT and managed services: this category accounts for most of MSPs' revenue in NA and 65% of this revenue comes from support and consulting services

Infrastructure is one of the largest and fastest-growing components of MSPs' portfolios, driven by the growing demand for cloud server and networking services

Business applications revenue will increase at a CAGR of 20% in NA between 2018 and 2023, driven by basic SaaS such as email and productivity suites

