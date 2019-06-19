North America's Managed Service Provider (MSP) Services Market to 2023 - MSPs Will Generate $120 Billion of Revenue in 2023, Which is Approx 13% of the Total ICT Market in the Region
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Managed Service Provider Services: North America Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We expect that MSPs will be one of the fastest-growing routes to market; their revenue will grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2018 and 2023 and will account for 13% of the North American ICT market by 2023.
Managed service providers (MSPs) have a large and rapidly expanding opportunity. We expect that MSPs will account for 13% of the USD900 billion ICT market in North America by 2023. This report provides forecasts for nine different ICT service categories, with more-granular detail on the three most important service categories for MSPs: IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications.
This report provides:
- forecasts for nine different high-level service categories from 2018-2023
- cloud and on-premises revenue growth comparisons
- forecasts for spending across businesses of different sizes
- more-granular forecasts for the service categories that are most important to MSPs: IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- MSPs' revenue will grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2018 and 2023, driven by IT and managed services, business applications and infrastructure
Forecast Results
- MSPs in NA will generate USD120 billion of revenue in 2023, which is around 13% of the total ICT market in the region
- IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications account for 78% of MSPs' revenue in NA and are expected to deliver significant revenue growth
- MSPs' core target market is businesses with around 10-250 employees in NA, but businesses of all sizes offer revenue growth opportunities
- IT and managed services: this category accounts for most of MSPs' revenue in NA and 65% of this revenue comes from support and consulting services
- Infrastructure is one of the largest and fastest-growing components of MSPs' portfolios, driven by the growing demand for cloud server and networking services
- Business applications revenue will increase at a CAGR of 20% in NA between 2018 and 2023, driven by basic SaaS such as email and productivity suites
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opl52u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Computing Services
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.