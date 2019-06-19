NAND Flash Memory: Worldwide Market Size to Exceed $62 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global NAND Flash Memory Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NAND Flash Memory Market is projected to reach US$62.277 billion by 2024, from US$30.306 billion in 2019.



Increasing demands of smartphones having high features and incorporating video, camera, gaming, and music drive the demand of the extensive storage systems worldwide. Apart from smartphones, the NAND technology is additionally utilized in the wearable gadgets.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the NAND Flash Memory Market.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Samsung, Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, SK Hynix Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and ATP Electronics Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. NAND Flash Memory Market by Type

5.1. Single-Level Cell (SLC)

5.2. Multi-Level Cell (MLC)



6. NAND Flash Memory Market by Technology

6.1. 2D NAND

6.2. 3D NAND



7. NAND Flash Memory Market by Industry Vertical

7.1. Consumer Electronics

7.2. Communication and Technology

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Manufacturing



8. NAND Flash Memory Market by Geography

8.1. Americas

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Brazil

8.1.4. Others

8.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. United Kingdom

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. Taiwan

8.3.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Samsung Corporation

10.2. Intel Corporation

10.3. Micron Technology

10.4. SK Hynix

10.5. Western Digital Corporation

10.6. Toshiba Corporation

10.7. ATP Electronics Inc.

List is Not Exhaustive...



