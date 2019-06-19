Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Forecast to 2024: Growing Research to Develop Bio-Based PBT Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Rising demand for lightweight automobiles and the growing demand for PBT in electrical applications are the major factors driving the market studied. However, competition from other engineering plastics is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Key Highlights



Automotive industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period across the world.

Growing research to develop bio-based PBT is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Market Trends



Increasing Demand from the Automotive Sector

PBT, owing to its superior material characteristics, such as heat resistance, strength-to-weight ratio, and chemical stability, is increasingly being used to replace traditional materials, including bronze, stainless steel, cast iron and ceramics in the automotive industry.

Lightweight plastics are in high demand in the transportation industry due to their competitive pricing, high performance, style, reliability, strength, and safety. Plastic components weigh almost 50% lesser than similar components made from other materials, thus, providing 25%-35% improvement in fuel efficiency, which is a key factor in the automotive and transportation industries.

In automotive and other transportation facilities, PBT allows for energy absorption, weight reduction, shock absorption for bumpers, restriction of explosion risks in fuel tanks, seat belts, airbags, door & seat assemblies, subsystems, bumpers, under-bonnet components, exterior trim, and various other applications.

Moreover, PBT is providing manufacturers with major added advantages, including no corrosion, noise-reduction, and low wear & tear, along with resultant increased component and vehicle life. Thereby, they have gradually become an integral part of the automotive industry.

PBT can be used in interior and exterior applications, especially in electric systems in the automotive. The most common applications include windshield wiper covers, mirror housings, cowl vents, handles, fans, fuel system components, connectors, sensor housings, fuse boxes, actuator cases, power relays, switches, motor components, and ignition system components.

With the growing automotive industry, the consumption of PBT is projected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In recent years, China has become a global industrial and manufacturing hub.

The market in China is expected to witness faster growth, compared to other countries, owing to the significant increase in the per-capita income of the Chinese middle-class population and the resultant increase in the sales of consumer goods in the region.

The manufacturing industry in China is expected to grow on an average of more than 5% during the upcoming years, thereby, being the major driving force for the engineering plastics market, in turn, driving the PBT market in China.

The Indian economy is also witnessing steady growth and development in the manufacturing sector, especially in the electrical & electronics and the automotive industries. In addition, growth in the consumer goods & appliances sector of the country is also expected to boost the growth of the PBT market.

All these aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for PBT in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The PBT market is partly consolidated and is dominated by very few players. Some of these major players include DowDuPont, A. Schulman, BASF, Evonik Industries, and Toray Industries, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Lightweight Automobiles

4.1.2 Growing Demand for PBT in Electrical Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Competition from Other Engineering Plastics

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user Industry

5.1.1 Automotive

5.1.2 Extrusion

5.1.3 Electrical & Electronics

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 A. Schulman Inc.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Celanese Corporation

6.4.4 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

6.4.5 China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Clariant

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.9 Lanxess

6.4.10 Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation

6.4.11 Nan Ya Plastics

6.4.12 Polymer Technology and Services LLC

6.4.13 Polyone Corporation

6.4.14 Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

6.4.15 Royal DSM N.V.

6.4.16 RTP Company

6.4.17 SABIC

6.4.18 Sipchem

6.4.19 Toray Industries Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Research to Develop Bio-based PBT

7.2 Emerging Use in Aerospace Industry



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/734td

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Engineering Plastics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.