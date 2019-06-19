Global Machine Automation Controller Market Outlook to 2024: Focus on DCS, PLC, Industrial PC

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Automation Controller Market by Controller Type (DCS, PLC, Industrial PC), Form Factor (IP65, IP20), Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The machine automation controller market was valued at USD 32.32 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 41.54 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2024.



The key factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing focus on reducing the overall operational costs, the need to drive productivity in manufacturing industries, and the growing use of robots & robotics in the manufacturing sector. However, high initial capital investment for SMEs and difficulty in finding system failure results in increasing the downtime, which in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The key players in the market include Yokogawa (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson (US), Advantech (Taiwan), Honeywell (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Omron (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Kontron (Germany) and Kollmorgen (US).

DCS to witness high growth potential during the forecast period



The market for DCS is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Reduced downtime and improved production using optimal resources have resulted in driving the demand for DCS. DCS helps plant operators in improving the effectiveness in operations, optimizing maintenance routines at the plant, and ensuring safety & reliability.



Energy & power to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The machine automation controller market for the energy & power industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Increasing energy requirement with the growing population has resulted in the modernization of grids where old grid equipment is being replaced with advanced setups that consist of smart grids, automated substation, and smart meters, among others. The increasing adoption of smart & automated technologies in power distribution is opening new market growth avenues for machine automation controllers.



APAC to be the largest market for machine automation controllers during the forecast period



APAC is expected to lead the machine automation controller market, in terms of size, between 2019 and 2024. Factors such as the establishment of manufacturing units of various industries including automotive, chemicals, food & beverages, and semiconductor & electronics; the increasing need to upgrade legacy automation systems; and rising labor rates are driving the growth of the machine automation controller market in the region. The countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the growth of the machine automation market in geography.



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Machine Automaton Controller Market

4.2 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Controller Type

4.3 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Form Factor

4.4 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Industry & Region

4.5 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Focus on Reducing Overall Operational Cost

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need to Drive Productivity in Process Industry

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Robots in Manufacturing Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Capital Investment for SMEs

5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Finding System Failure Results in Increased Downtime

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Industrial Internet of Things

5.2.3.2 Demand for Improved Worker Safety

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Cybersecurity Threats

5.2.4.2 Rising Digital Skill Gap in Workforce

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Functions of Machine Automation Controllers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Logic Handling

6.2.1 Need for More Intelligent Controllers Fuels Demand for Logic Handling Functionality

6.3 Motion Control

6.3.1 Motion Control Emerged as Most Basic Functionality of Machine Automation Controller

6.4 Network Safety

6.4.1 Rising Security Threat Makes Network Safety Function A Necessity for Machine Automation Controllers

6.5 Machine Monitoring

6.5.1 Growing Awareness Toward Preventive Maintenance Makes Machine Monitoring an Important Function

6.6 Data Handling

6.6.1 Capability to Handle a Large Amount of Data is an Important Functionality of Modern Machine Automation Controllers

6.7 Communication

6.7.1 Demand for Better Connectivity Among Automation Systems Drives Need for Communication



7 Types of Machine Automation Controllers

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Modular

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Scalable Automation Control Solutions Drives Demand for Modular Controllers

7.2.1.1 Advantages of Modular Machine Automation Controller

7.2.1.2 Disadvantages of Modular Machine Automation Controller

7.3 Compact

7.3.1 Small Process and Manufacturing Facilities With Basic Automation Needs Boost Demand for Compact Controllers

7.3.1.1 Advantages of Compact Machine Automation Controller

7.3.1.2 Disadvantages of Compact Machine Automation Controller



8 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Controller Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Distributed Control System

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Centralized Control Boosting Demand for DCS

8.3 Programmable Logic Controller

8.3.1 Need for Efficient, Safe, and Reliable Execution of Plant Operations Drives Demand for PLC

8.4 Industrial PC

8.4.1 Growing Demand for Controllers With High Processing Power Fuels Demand for Industrial PC



9 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Form Factor

9.1 Introduction

9.2 IP65

9.2.1 Demanding Industrial Environments Propel Need for IP65-Rated Machine Automation Controllers

9.3 IP20

9.3.1 Raising Industry Standards Drive Market for IP20-Rated Machine Automation Controllers

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Need for Automation Controllers With Different Ingress Protection as Per Customer's Requirement Fuels Demand Other Automation Controllers



10 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Process Industries

10.2.1 Oil & Gas

10.2.1.1 Modernization of Old Processes to Boost Demand for Automated Systems in Oil & Gas Industry

10.2.2 Energy & Power

10.2.2.1 Smart Grids Open New Market Opportunities for Machine Automation Controllers

10.2.3 Food & Beverages

10.2.3.1 Need for Higher Productivity and Strict Regulations Drives Demand for Automated Systems in Food & Beverages Industry

10.2.4 Chemicals

10.2.4.1 Increasing Automation in Chemicals Industry Drives Demand for Machine Automation Controllers

10.2.5 Pharmaceuticals

10.2.5.1 Growing Digitization and Automation of Drug Manufacturing Contribute to Growth of Machine Automation Controller Market

10.2.6 Metals & Mining

10.2.6.1 Rising Safety Concerns for Workers Fuel Demand for Automation in Metals & Mining Industry

10.2.7 Pulp & Paper

10.2.7.1 Steady Growth in Demand for Paper Products to Fuel Market for Machine Automation Controllers

10.2.8 Others

10.2.8.1 Increasing Need for Usable Water for Drinking and Industrial Use Contribute to Growth of Machine Automation Controller Market

10.3 Discrete Industries

10.3.1 Automotive

10.3.1.1 Increase in Competition and Need for More Output at Optimum Cost Fuel Machine Automation Controller Market

10.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

10.3.2.1 Process Optimization Drives Machine Automation Controller Market in Aerospace & Defense Industry

10.3.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

10.3.3.1 Increasing Need for High-Quality Electronic Products Boosts Implementation of Automation in Semiconductor & Electronics Industry

10.3.4 Medical Devices

10.3.4.1 Higher Quality and Strict Regulatory Demands Drive Medical Device Manufacturers Toward Automation



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Growing Trend of Automation in Production Facilities in US Pharmaceuticals Companies Fuels Demand for Machine Automation Controllers

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Automation in Oil & Gas to Create Growth Opportunities for Machine Automation Controllers

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Modernization of Power Distribution Grids Boosts Demand for Machine Automation Controllers in Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Supportive Initiatives By the UK Government

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation By Process Industries in France

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.3.1 Highly Automated Industrial Ecosystem Makes Germany an Attractive Market for Machine Automation Controllers

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.3.4.1 Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities to Drive Machine Automation Controller Market

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China is an Attractive Investment Hub for Machine Automation Controller Market Players

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Positive Outlook for Implementation of Automation Technology Makes Japan an Ideal Market for Machine Automation Controllers

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.3.1 Presence of State-Of-The-Art Automated Manufacturing Infrastructure to Offer Growth Avenues for Machine Automation Controller Market

11.4.4 India

11.4.4.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in India to Drive Demand for Machine Automation Controllers

11.4.5 Rest of APAC

11.4.5.1 Emerging Southeast Asian Economies Drive Demand for Machine Automation Controllers

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Latin America

11.5.1.1 Favorable Government Policies for Manufacturing Companies to Drive Demand for Machine Automation Controllers

11.5.2 Middle East

11.5.2.1 Growing Aerospace Industry in Middle East to Boost Machine Automation Controller Market

11.5.3 Africa

11.5.3.1 Rising Automotive and Electronics Manufacturing to Drive Machine Automation Controller Market in Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis for Machine Automation Controller Manufacturers

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Contracts

12.6.3 Acquisitions

12.6.4 Agreements, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

12.6.5 Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 ABB

13.1.2 Emerson

13.1.3 Siemens

13.1.4 Schneider Electric

13.1.5 Yokogawa

13.1.6 Advantech

13.1.7 Delta Electronics

13.1.8 Honeywell

13.1.9 Mitsubishi Electric

13.1.10 Omron

13.1.11 Rockwell Automation

13.1.12 Robert Bosch

13.1.13 Beckhoff Automation

13.1.14 Kollmorgen

13.1.15 Kontron

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 ACS India

13.2.2 Hollysys Automation

13.2.3 IEI Integration

13.2.4 Logic Supply



