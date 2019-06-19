Global Machine Automation Controller Market Outlook to 2024: Focus on DCS, PLC, Industrial PC
The "Machine Automation Controller Market by Controller Type (DCS, PLC, Industrial PC), Form Factor (IP65, IP20), Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The machine automation controller market was valued at USD 32.32 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 41.54 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2024.
The key factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing focus on reducing the overall operational costs, the need to drive productivity in manufacturing industries, and the growing use of robots & robotics in the manufacturing sector. However, high initial capital investment for SMEs and difficulty in finding system failure results in increasing the downtime, which in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the market.
The key players in the market include Yokogawa (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson (US), Advantech (Taiwan), Honeywell (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Omron (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Kontron (Germany) and Kollmorgen (US).
DCS to witness high growth potential during the forecast period
The market for DCS is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Reduced downtime and improved production using optimal resources have resulted in driving the demand for DCS. DCS helps plant operators in improving the effectiveness in operations, optimizing maintenance routines at the plant, and ensuring safety & reliability.
Energy & power to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The machine automation controller market for the energy & power industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Increasing energy requirement with the growing population has resulted in the modernization of grids where old grid equipment is being replaced with advanced setups that consist of smart grids, automated substation, and smart meters, among others. The increasing adoption of smart & automated technologies in power distribution is opening new market growth avenues for machine automation controllers.
APAC to be the largest market for machine automation controllers during the forecast period
APAC is expected to lead the machine automation controller market, in terms of size, between 2019 and 2024. Factors such as the establishment of manufacturing units of various industries including automotive, chemicals, food & beverages, and semiconductor & electronics; the increasing need to upgrade legacy automation systems; and rising labor rates are driving the growth of the machine automation controller market in the region. The countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the growth of the machine automation market in geography.
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Machine Automaton Controller Market
4.2 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Controller Type
4.3 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Form Factor
4.4 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Industry & Region
4.5 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Focus on Reducing Overall Operational Cost
5.2.1.2 Increasing Need to Drive Productivity in Process Industry
5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Robots in Manufacturing Sector
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Capital Investment for SMEs
5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Finding System Failure Results in Increased Downtime
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Industrial Internet of Things
5.2.3.2 Demand for Improved Worker Safety
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Increasing Cybersecurity Threats
5.2.4.2 Rising Digital Skill Gap in Workforce
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Functions of Machine Automation Controllers
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Logic Handling
6.2.1 Need for More Intelligent Controllers Fuels Demand for Logic Handling Functionality
6.3 Motion Control
6.3.1 Motion Control Emerged as Most Basic Functionality of Machine Automation Controller
6.4 Network Safety
6.4.1 Rising Security Threat Makes Network Safety Function A Necessity for Machine Automation Controllers
6.5 Machine Monitoring
6.5.1 Growing Awareness Toward Preventive Maintenance Makes Machine Monitoring an Important Function
6.6 Data Handling
6.6.1 Capability to Handle a Large Amount of Data is an Important Functionality of Modern Machine Automation Controllers
6.7 Communication
6.7.1 Demand for Better Connectivity Among Automation Systems Drives Need for Communication
7 Types of Machine Automation Controllers
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Modular
7.2.1 Growing Demand for Scalable Automation Control Solutions Drives Demand for Modular Controllers
7.2.1.1 Advantages of Modular Machine Automation Controller
7.2.1.2 Disadvantages of Modular Machine Automation Controller
7.3 Compact
7.3.1 Small Process and Manufacturing Facilities With Basic Automation Needs Boost Demand for Compact Controllers
7.3.1.1 Advantages of Compact Machine Automation Controller
7.3.1.2 Disadvantages of Compact Machine Automation Controller
8 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Controller Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Distributed Control System
8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Centralized Control Boosting Demand for DCS
8.3 Programmable Logic Controller
8.3.1 Need for Efficient, Safe, and Reliable Execution of Plant Operations Drives Demand for PLC
8.4 Industrial PC
8.4.1 Growing Demand for Controllers With High Processing Power Fuels Demand for Industrial PC
9 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Form Factor
9.1 Introduction
9.2 IP65
9.2.1 Demanding Industrial Environments Propel Need for IP65-Rated Machine Automation Controllers
9.3 IP20
9.3.1 Raising Industry Standards Drive Market for IP20-Rated Machine Automation Controllers
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Need for Automation Controllers With Different Ingress Protection as Per Customer's Requirement Fuels Demand Other Automation Controllers
10 Machine Automation Controller Market, By Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Process Industries
10.2.1 Oil & Gas
10.2.1.1 Modernization of Old Processes to Boost Demand for Automated Systems in Oil & Gas Industry
10.2.2 Energy & Power
10.2.2.1 Smart Grids Open New Market Opportunities for Machine Automation Controllers
10.2.3 Food & Beverages
10.2.3.1 Need for Higher Productivity and Strict Regulations Drives Demand for Automated Systems in Food & Beverages Industry
10.2.4 Chemicals
10.2.4.1 Increasing Automation in Chemicals Industry Drives Demand for Machine Automation Controllers
10.2.5 Pharmaceuticals
10.2.5.1 Growing Digitization and Automation of Drug Manufacturing Contribute to Growth of Machine Automation Controller Market
10.2.6 Metals & Mining
10.2.6.1 Rising Safety Concerns for Workers Fuel Demand for Automation in Metals & Mining Industry
10.2.7 Pulp & Paper
10.2.7.1 Steady Growth in Demand for Paper Products to Fuel Market for Machine Automation Controllers
10.2.8 Others
10.2.8.1 Increasing Need for Usable Water for Drinking and Industrial Use Contribute to Growth of Machine Automation Controller Market
10.3 Discrete Industries
10.3.1 Automotive
10.3.1.1 Increase in Competition and Need for More Output at Optimum Cost Fuel Machine Automation Controller Market
10.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
10.3.2.1 Process Optimization Drives Machine Automation Controller Market in Aerospace & Defense Industry
10.3.3 Semiconductor & Electronics
10.3.3.1 Increasing Need for High-Quality Electronic Products Boosts Implementation of Automation in Semiconductor & Electronics Industry
10.3.4 Medical Devices
10.3.4.1 Higher Quality and Strict Regulatory Demands Drive Medical Device Manufacturers Toward Automation
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Growing Trend of Automation in Production Facilities in US Pharmaceuticals Companies Fuels Demand for Machine Automation Controllers
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Automation in Oil & Gas to Create Growth Opportunities for Machine Automation Controllers
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Modernization of Power Distribution Grids Boosts Demand for Machine Automation Controllers in Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.1.1 Supportive Initiatives By the UK Government
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation By Process Industries in France
11.3.3 Germany
11.3.3.1 Highly Automated Industrial Ecosystem Makes Germany an Attractive Market for Machine Automation Controllers
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.3.4.1 Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities to Drive Machine Automation Controller Market
11.4 APAC
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 China is an Attractive Investment Hub for Machine Automation Controller Market Players
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Positive Outlook for Implementation of Automation Technology Makes Japan an Ideal Market for Machine Automation Controllers
11.4.3 South Korea
11.4.3.1 Presence of State-Of-The-Art Automated Manufacturing Infrastructure to Offer Growth Avenues for Machine Automation Controller Market
11.4.4 India
11.4.4.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in India to Drive Demand for Machine Automation Controllers
11.4.5 Rest of APAC
11.4.5.1 Emerging Southeast Asian Economies Drive Demand for Machine Automation Controllers
11.5 RoW
11.5.1 Latin America
11.5.1.1 Favorable Government Policies for Manufacturing Companies to Drive Demand for Machine Automation Controllers
11.5.2 Middle East
11.5.2.1 Growing Aerospace Industry in Middle East to Boost Machine Automation Controller Market
11.5.3 Africa
11.5.3.1 Rising Automotive and Electronics Manufacturing to Drive Machine Automation Controller Market in Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis for Machine Automation Controller Manufacturers
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence
12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.6.1 Product Launches
12.6.2 Contracts
12.6.3 Acquisitions
12.6.4 Agreements, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures
12.6.5 Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 ABB
13.1.2 Emerson
13.1.3 Siemens
13.1.4 Schneider Electric
13.1.5 Yokogawa
13.1.6 Advantech
13.1.7 Delta Electronics
13.1.8 Honeywell
13.1.9 Mitsubishi Electric
13.1.10 Omron
13.1.11 Rockwell Automation
13.1.12 Robert Bosch
13.1.13 Beckhoff Automation
13.1.14 Kollmorgen
13.1.15 Kontron
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 ACS India
13.2.2 Hollysys Automation
13.2.3 IEI Integration
13.2.4 Logic Supply
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t92q8w
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t92q8w
