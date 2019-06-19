World Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market to 2025: Portable Products Expected to Register the Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Portable, Stationary), By Application (Non-homecare, Homecare), By Technology (Pulse Dose, Continuous Flow), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical oxygen concentrators market size is projected to reach at USD 2.88 billion expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%, according to a new study.



Key factors boosting the market include rising prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other respiratory diseases and increasing geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to chronic diseases. In addition, constant technological advancements in the field is likely to drive the market further.



Based on product type, the market is classified into portable and stationary oxygen concentrators. The portable product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of increasing target population base, rising cases of COPD, and demand for lightweight and portable concentrators. Advantages offered by these produces, such as smaller size and improved portability, are also likely to augment their demand over stationary devices.



On the basis of application, the market is classified into homecare and non-homecare. Homecare was the dominant segment in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This is attributed to the factors, such as growing geriatric population and increasing demand for healthcare oxygen therapies. Homecare oxygen concentrators provide independence of use, which allow patients to complete their day-to-day activities with ease, this is also said to boost their demand. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Portable devices led the global medical oxygen concentrators market in 2018 owing to their advantages over the stationary devices.

Homecare was the dominant application segment in 2018 owing to increased geriatric population, prevalence of COPD, and need for homecare oxygen therapies.

North America led the global market with a revenue of USD 687.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

This is growth is attributed to the developed homecare and healthcare services and favorable reimbursement policies in the region.

Key companies in the market are Invacare Corp.; Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc.; Philips Healthcare; Nidek Medical; Covidien Ltd.; AirSep Corporation; Inogen, Inc.; and ResMed.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6 Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Medical oxygen concentrators Market Outlook, By Revenue (USD Million)

2.2 Medical oxygen concentrators Segment Outlook, By Revenue (USD Million)

2.3 Competititve Insights



Chapter 3 Medical oxygen concentrators Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Technology Overview

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing number of patients requiring Long-Term Oxygen Therapy (LTOT)

3.7.1.2 High unmet needs for oxygen in developing and underdeveloped countries

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1 Low commercial penetration in underdeveloped countries restrict the growth of oxygen concentrators

3.8 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company/Competition Categorization

4.3 CompanyMarket Share Analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.5 Private Companies



Chapter 5 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Share by Product, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 PorTable Oxygen Concentrators

5.5 Stationary Oxygen Concentrators



Chapter 6 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Share by Application, 2018 & 2025

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Homecare

6.5 Non-homecare



Chapter 7 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Share by Technology, 2018 & 2025

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Continuous Flow

7.5 Pulse Dose



Chapter 8 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Application & Technology

8.1 Regional Market Snapshot

8.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

8.3 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

8.4 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2025:



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Company Profiles

9.1.1 Invacare Corporation

9.1.2 Philips Healthcare

9.1.3 AirSep Corporation

9.1.4 Drive DeVilbliss Healthcare Inc.

9.1.5 Nidek Medical Products Inc.

9.1.6 Coviden Ltd.

9.1.7 ResMed

9.1.8 Chart Industries

9.2 List of Other Manufacturers



