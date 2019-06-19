Global Intravascular Catheters Market Analysis 2019-2027: Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Utilizing Catheters in Ambulatory Surgical Centers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intravascular Catheters Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intravascular catheters market was valued at US$ 4,034.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8,051.7 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2027.



Key Market Movements

Significant rise in the number of surgeries performed for patients receiving treatment of chronic diseases in hospitals

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures utilizing catheters in ambulatory surgical centers

Supportive regulatory environment catered for intravascular catheters by regulatory agencies worldwide

As per the research citing provided by World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016 approximately 56.9 million people died worldwide, 71% of them occurring due to non-communicable disease and the rest owing to communicable diseases. Rising public health awareness and proactive government policies to provide optimum healthcare services to its citizens drive the market growth for intravascular catheters.



Short PIVC holds the largest market in the product segment for intravascular catheters market. The inherent features associated with it that increases its demand among healthcare professionals are low cost and easy insertion technique required at recommended sites such as antecubital veins and wrist etc. The limitations associated with short PIVC are an occurrence of phlebitis and catheter dislodgement due to frequent movement of the inserted needle in the blood veins. Integrated PIVC is gaining increasing demand on account of its inherent features such as advanced stabilization frame which reduces movement of inserted catheters, drastically reducing the occurrence of catheter-associated bloodstream infection (CABSI).



The other applications segment is dominating the intravascular catheters market. The primary reasons for its supremacy in the applications segment are a significant rise in the number of trauma cases due to accidents and rising prevalence of cardiovascular complications requiring immediate surgical intervention. 31% of global deaths occurring due to cardiovascular diseases are due to a lack of early surgical intervention. Infectious disease is going to claim a huge impact in the near future owing to the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infection and rise in bacterial infections in tropical and subtropical countries.



North America is the clear leader in global intravascular catheters market holding a market share of 32%. Rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infection and the existence of sophisticated healthcare facilities together drive the market growth in the North America region. Affordable reimbursement scenario pertaining to intravascular catheters further triggers its market growth in the region. Europe is representing 30% share on account of favorable reimbursement scenario provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA). Existence of key players such as Coloplast, Getinge, Medtronic, etc. further, propel the market growth in the Europe region. The Asia Pacific is currently projecting 20% market share owing to the rise in medical tourism and increasing demand for minimal surgical procedures utilizing intravascular catheters in ambulatory surgical centers.



Medical device manufacturers providing intravascular catheters are Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Plc., Getinge AB, Cook Medical, Johnson & Johnson, C.R.Bard, Inc., McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc., Edwards, Life Sciences Corporation and Coloplast A/S.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Intravascular Catheters Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Intravascular Catheters Market, by Product, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Intravascular Catheters Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Intravascular Catheters Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Intravascular Catheters Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Intravascular Catheters Market, by Key Players, 2018



Chapter 4. Global Intravascular Catheters Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Integrated/Closed PIVC

4.3. Short PIVC



Chapter 5. Global Intravascular Catheters Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Renal Disease

5.3. Infectious Disease

5.4. Oncology

5.5. Gastroenterology

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Global Intravascular Catheters Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Intravascular Catheters Market Analysis, 2017-2027

6.2.1. North America Intravascular Catheters Market, by Product, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2. North America Intravascular Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3. North America Intravascular Catheters Market, by Country, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Intravascular Catheters Market Analysis, 2017-2027

6.4. Asia Pacific Intravascular Catheters Market Analysis, 2017-2027

6.5. Latin America Intravascular Catheters Market Analysis, 2017-2027

6.6. Middle East and Africa Intravascular Catheters Market Analysis, 2017-2027



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. Coloplast A/S

7.3. C.R.Bard Inc.

7.4. Cook Medical

7.5. Edwards Life Sciences Corporation

7.6. Getinge AB

7.7. Johnson & Johnson

7.8. Medtronic PLC

7.9. McKesson Medical Surgical Inc.

7.10. Terumo Corporation



