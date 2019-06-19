Sammons Financial Group’s Esfand Dinshaw Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019

Employees’ choice award recognizes strong leaders who are committed to creating a positive work environment for employees

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) Chairman and CEO, Esfand Dinshaw, received the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2019 . Glassdoor , one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.



Sammons Financial Group, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Esfand Dinshaw





/EIN News/ -- Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Dinshaw received an impressive approval rating based on anonymous and voluntary reviews Sammons Financial Group employees have shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

“I’m humbled to receive this recognition by Glassdoor, and I have my colleagues to thank for this honor,” said Dinshaw. “SFG is truly a rewarding place to work with a remarkable culture. Being named as one of Glassdoor’s 2019 Best Workplaces last December is evidence of our strong culture and the amazing employees who make us successful. It is my privilege to have the opportunity to lead this organization,” added Dinshaw.

“It’s an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees’ perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor’s Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. “Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we’re seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success.”

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing. Among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

Glassdoor’s Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of all Glassdoor Top CEOs winners in 2019, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-LST_KQ0,8.htm .

About Sammons Financial Group

The member companies of Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) , are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises , SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG is comprised of three member companies: Midland National ® Life Insurance Company , which includes Sammons ® Corporate Markets ; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® ; and Sammons Institutional Group SM , which consists of Midland Retirement DistributorsSM and Sammons Retirement Solutions ® . Together, SFG offers some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every MomentSM.

About Glassdoor



Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4abf2f38-e642-4b51-bdfe-983a6b15edc3

Sammons Financial Group Media Contact: John Myers, jmyers@sfgmembers.com Glassdoor Media Contact: Amelia Green-Vamos, pr@glassdoor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.