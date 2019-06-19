EMEA Plasma Sterilizers Market to Obtain US$ 90.13 Mn by 2025 End – QY Research, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QY Research has recently published a new report titled, “EMEA Plasma Sterilizers Market 2019 History, Overviews, Trends, Supply, and Forecast 2025,” for the projected period of 7 years, i.e. between 2018 and 2025. According to this report, the EMRA Plasma Sterilizers market attained the value of US$ 67.49 Mn in the year 2018 and is likely to reach US$ 90.13 Mn by the end of 2025, registering a moderate CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecasted period.



The expert team of analysts, working dedicatedly in Healthcare domain has explained in detail the overview of the market, its dynamics and role played by various key players in Europe and the Middle East and Africa. The reports explain that plasma sterilizer is basically a medical device that is used for sanitization of medical/surgical instruments used throughout a medical or surgical procedure. There are various forms of gases including neon, oxygen, hydrogen peroxide, and nitrogen, which are used as plasma source. As plasma sterilization is non-toxic and safe it is preferred over the traditional method of sterilization.

EMEA Plasma Sterilizers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Plasma Sterilizer’s demand is expected to be influenced by the limitations of traditional methods of sterilization and their value-added benefits. One of the major factors which are expected to propel the growth of the EMEA Plasma Sterilizers market is the increasing usage of hydrogen peroxide gas for sterilization at a lower temperature. Growing demand for the alternative technique of sterilization for specific materials which are temperature-sensitive is likely to boost the market during the projected period. The remarkable growth in the number of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals is creating a positive impact on the EMEA Plasma Sterilizers market.

However, there some factors which are restraining the growth of the market. These factors are small chamber size, inability to process liquids and to enter deeply into long-lumen medical devices, and strong absorbs.

EMEA Plasma Sterilizers Market: Regional Analysis

This report has covered Europe and MEA region. Europe is likely to lead the EMEA Plasma Sterilizers market throughout the projected period due to early adoption of new technologies of sterilization and well-established health care infrastructure in this region. However, the Middle East and Africa are expected to exhibit a moderate growth rate for the projected period of 7-years.

EMEA Plasma Sterilizers Market: Segmental Analysis

On the basis of type, EMEA Plasma Sterilizers market is segmented into >200 L, <100 L and 100-200 L. Based on application the market is segmented into the non-medical field and medical field. Medical field segment is likely to dominate the EMEA Plasma market in the years to come.

EMEA Plasma Sterilizers Market: Top Manufacturers

Renosem, J&J, Steelco SpA, Shinva, Getinge, Tuttnauer, CASP, Human Meditek, and Laoken are some of the top manufacturers functioning in the EMEA Plasma Sterilizers market.

