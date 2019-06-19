Author Tschanna Taylor to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We may have had people tell us what we can’t do, what we're not able to do, what you're not going to do. Women will often stay stuck right there, but we don't have to believe what we’re told.

Of course, our biggest struggle is how to heal from the hurts from that past, breaking down those self-limiting beliefs to move forward.

Tschanna Taylor is fiercely committed to helping women redefine, reaffirm, and rebuild their mess into their masterpiece.

Tschanna is the author of H. E. R. Extreme Makeover: Reflections of Healing, Equipping, and Restoring Messes to Masterpieces. Geared towards women of all ages, races and backgrounds, H. E. R. Extreme Makeover

“The things that we deal with as women in our adult life extend as far back as childhood,” says Tschanna. “I've had an opportunity to look back over my life and the different experiences I had growing up watching my mother go through domestic violence and not being able to do anything to help her. Those feelings of fear, doubt, resentment, abandonment, isolation, distrust, spilled over into my teenage years and later into adulthood. I wasn’t sure of who I was called to be. These are generational patterns and habits and behaviors.

“When you get sick and tired of being sick and tired, eventually you'll find a way to a different result,” says Tschanna. “That's the purpose of this book, to show people that your past doesn’t have to continue to follow you, to haunt you. And if you change your mindset of how you look at these things, your mess can truly become a masterpiece.”

Tschanna is the Founder and CEO of Tschanna Taylor Enterprises, LLC, home of the Kingdom Adventure Publishing Company, Tschanna’s mission is carried out in her writing, speaking, seminars, and products for other women to live their God-given purpose to their fullest potential.

Tschanna, also known as a Purpose Engineer™, has a Certified Christian Life, Certified Relationship & Marriage, and a Certified Pre-Martial certificate from the HIScoach Training Academy. She also received certification as a Health & Wellness Coach with J.J. Smith of the Green Smoothie Cleanse Leadership School. As life coach, Tschanna, assist women to redefine, reaffirm and rebuild their life’s mess into a masterpiece.

“Just like a makeover you need a foundation, some optimism and some reflection,” says Tschanna. “The rebuilding comes when we take the necessary tools to help us map out where we are moving and set some goals. It's an everyday process that you've got to fight through to make sure that you're not stuck where you once were.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Tschanna Taylor in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 21st at 1pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Tschanna Taylor, visit www.tschannataylor.com



