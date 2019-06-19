Multiplying Good Recognizes Local Volunteers for Outstanding Public Service at 2019 Jefferson Awards in Washington, D.C.

/EIN News/ --

Multiplying Good, the nation’s leading nonprofit focused on fueling personal growth and leadership through public service, recognized local volunteers from across the country at its national award ceremony in Washington, D.C. on June 18, 2019.



“Our annual gathering of changemakers from around the nation is a true testament to the continued and growing importance of public service,” said Hillary Schafer, Multiplying Good CEO. “By using our prestigious recognition platform, combined with our education and partner programs for grassroots, corporate and student leaders, we're able to empower future volunteers to drive positive impact in their communities through service to others. This year's class of honorees is truly remarkable, and we know their stories will inspire others.”



Grassroots awardees from all over the country were honored alongside notable national winners for their public service efforts and initiatives:

Von Miller, Denver Broncos linebacker and founder of Von's Vision, received the award for Outstanding Public Service in Professional Sports. Miller's commitment to Denver youth through Von's Vision provides low-income children with the eye care and corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life. His organization works with partners to donate their time, optometric and ophthalmological services, and frames and prescriptions to benefit thousands of children annually.

As part of the Multiplying Good Media Partners program, five community leaders received the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting Local Communities:



Tim Arnold of Cincinnati, OH: Nominated by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Enquirer, and WKRC-TV, Local 12, Tim founded Lawn Life in 2008 after personally learning how a job opportunity and a second chance can change a person's life. Starting with the hiring of one homeless young man who was begging at a gas station, Tim is now operating in three states and has touched the lives of 839 young adults. Lawn Life's mission is to provide at-risk youth with their first real job, teaching them the value of hard work and instilling in them the motivation to strive for a better life. 80 percent of those in Lawn Life stay in school or enroll in a trade school, and fewer than ten have recommitted a criminal offence after graduating.

Two individuals whose companies participate in Multiplying Good’s Champions program received awards for Outstanding Public Service by an Employee:



Dr. Sandy San Miguel of West Lafayette, IN: Nominated by Purdue University, Dr. San Miguel is a rural swine veterinarian and professor at Purdue University, an unexpected career path for a first-generation college student and Jewish city kid from Baltimore. She currently works with students from kindergarten to veterinary college to encourage them to pursue their dreams. She established and leads a NIH, NIGMS, SEPA-supported role model program, This Is How We "Role," where veterinary medical students mentor children in kindergarten through fourth grade. The program is being delivered in 19 states through veterinary colleges and their community partners. She remains deeply grateful for all of the counselors, teachers, and coaches who supported her through this journey.

Additionally, four schools involved in Multiplying Good’s Students In Action program were honored at the event. The winners of the Students In Action National Competition are:



Fishers High School of Fishers, IN – National Ambassador Students In Action Team: Each year, the Fishers High School Students in Action team sets out to expand their service. This year they challenged themselves to see how far their reach of service could go and were able to impact over 21,000 lives. Their two main projects were the creation of a service leadership conference that led to a year-long shoe drive in eight different school districts and the goal of collecting 80,000 pairs of shoes. Their second large project was Creating Actions Through Service or CATS, to help spread the ability to do service by leading professional development days, creating materials for teachers, and working with elementary school-aged students on passion driven projects. As a club, they led many other initiatives, including an awareness night about human trafficking, pajama collection drive for foster kids, and raised $32,000 to help a family whose daughter has cancer.

The 47th annual Jefferson Awards presented by Multiplying Good took place at The Mayflower Hotel and was made possible by the generous support of Clearsight Advisors, The Community Foundation of New Jersey, Joyce Cowin, Deloitte, Denver Broncos, Grafik, National Football League, Subaru of Indiana Automotive, United Steelworkers, and Vodafone’s America Foundation.



For more information about Multiplying Good and the Jefferson Awards, visit MultiplyingGood.org.



About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that channels the power of public service to unleash potential in individuals. For nearly 50 years, they have honored those who build better communities, trained young leaders, and activated individuals and organizations to multiply the impact they can deliver. Through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition, they fuel personal growth and multiply the power of service to others. Through recognition, they inspire individuals and those who hear their stories to deliver greater positive change. You can learn more about the organization by visiting MultiplyingGood.org or engaging with their online communities via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

