Laraine Gordon of Love Your Life Coastal to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Change is uncomfortable, but if you want to live the life you’ve always imagined, you have to step outside of your comfort zone. That's when the magic happens. The real question is this: How much do you want to make this change and are you willing to hold yourself accountable to reach your goals?

Laraine Gordon is a psychotherapist, wellness coach and Founder of Love Your Life Coastal and Time for Teens, Inc., where she combines cognitive behavioral therapy with action-oriented experiential methods for success.

“I'm not a traditional therapist, I focus on accountability of the individual and we look at their entire lifestyle,” says Laraine. “I ask people how they're sleeping, what they're eating, what it is that they want to change and at what lengths are they willing to get the results.”

Laraine says too often people get caught in a cycle of self-doubt and ingrained behaviors that may have served them in the past but are no longer beneficial. Laraine sees herself as a motivational therapist, encouraging people to make the changes they wish to see in their everyday lives. Incorporating healthy habits, to crowd out the patterns that no longer are working for the individual. Diet and physical movement also play a huge role in helping people cope with depression and anxiety, this is one of the reasons experiential methods infuse her practice. Creative expression and physical movement can actually shift the neurological pathways in our brain. Neuroscience now shows us that experiential techniques combined with creative expression leads to resiliency, connection and shifting behavioral patterns.

“The idea is for you to do something for yourself that allows the ego to take a backseat,” says Laraine. “I'm always trying to encourage people to really think about their creative expression and what that looks like to them. That's why I do experiential therapy, because talking about what's going on only gets us halfway there. We need to shift ingrained behaviors and perceptions, thereby allowing the individual to experience true change and success.”

If you can walk the walk, says Laraine, those changes will begin to manifest for people, whether it's the relationship they really want, a change in career, owning the home of their dreams, anything is possible if we can get out of our own way.

“We have to build that muscle of positive self-talk and really work on catching ourselves when we start to listen to the inner critic” says Laraine. “That's really where the work begins.”

Laraine’s targeted population are teenagers and young adults. In addition to her private practice, she works with teens through her 501c3 charity organization, Time For Teens. Laraine Founded TFT in 2007, the program addresses the mental, emotional and developmental needs of teenagers who have experienced the death of a loved one. The mission of TFT is to create resiliency in teenagers following the death of a loved one. Laraine creates this setting with the methods that inform her practice.

CUTV News Radio will feature Laraine Gordon in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 21st at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.LoveYourLifeCoastal.com



