CLASS ACTION REMINDERS for CLDR, TUSK and RMED: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds CLDR , TUSK , and RMED investors that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of investors against the following public companies and lead plaintiff filing deadlines are approaching.



/EIN News/ -- Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR)

CLASS PERIOD: Apr. 28, 2017 - June 5, 2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Aug. 6, 2019

DATE FILED: June 7, 2019

Phone: 510-725-3000

Email: CLDR@hbsslaw.com

For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/CLDR

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed: (i) the Company’s ability to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company’s Hadoop-based platform; (ii) that Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues, even as new revenue opportunities were diminishing; and (iii) that Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flow.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors about the demand for its Hadoop-based platform,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

CLASS PERIOD: Oct. 19, 2017 - June 5, 2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Aug. 6, 2019

DATE FILED: June 7, 2019

Phone: 510-725-3000

Email: TUSK@hbsslaw.com

For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/TUSK

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra obtained infrastructure contracts totaling $1.8 billion with Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) through improper steering and anticompetitive practices.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether the PREPA contracts were awarded to the Company as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)

RELEVANT PERIOD: Sept. 26, 2018 IPO

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Aug. 9, 2019

DATE FILED: June 10, 2019

Phone: 510-725-3000

Email: RMED@hbsslaw.com

For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/RMED

According to the complaint, Ra Medical’s Registration Statement in connection with the Company’s September 26, 2018 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) misrepresented and concealed sales personnel issues and problems in the Company’s manufacturing process for catheters.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Defendants had visibility into the sales personnel and execution problems at the time of the September 26, 2018 IPO,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities and 80 attorneys representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for institutional and individual investors.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000



