JetClass Launches Summer Routes for Business and Leisure Travel Across Europe

JetClass Zurich-Luxembourg

JetClass tickets are available on booking platforms including Amadeus, Expedia, Google Flights, Kayak, TripAdvisor, Momondo, Sabre, Skyscanner and Booking.com.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As innovative leaders in business aviation, JetClass caters to the decreasing quality and diminishing supply of short-haul flights across Europe. JetClass connects business and leisure hubs across Europe, while affording passengers the luxury of first class flight travel through private terminals.This Summer, JetClass has launched, in addition to its existing schedule, the following return flight routes: Luxembourg-Nice, Zurich-Luxembourg, Nice-Zurich, Nice-Milan, Milan-Geneva, Nice-Olbia.“Nice is without a doubt the most attractive destination on itineraries around Europe”, says Wagas Ali, CEO of JetClass, “and it has become a natural hub for our summer operations”.About JetClassJetClass is a trend-setting business jet airline which enables passengers and travel agents to simply book affordable single seats on private jets. Scheduled flight tickets are sold via all major GDS and OTA platforms, or directly through jetclass.com.To learn more about JetClass ‘How To(s)’, visit jetclass.com/en/faq



