Delek US Holdings to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) today announced that members of management will participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.



A copy of Delek US’ latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference. An electronic copy of this presentation is currently available in the “Investors” section of the Delek US website at http://www.DelekUS.com .

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL). Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates also own approximately 63 percent (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 280 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

/EIN News/ -- Investor / Media Relations Contact:

Keith Johnson

Vice President of Investor Relations

Delek US Holdings, Inc.

615-435-1366



