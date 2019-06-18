EDP Renewables, Cummins Inc., Nestlé, and Wabash Valley Power Alliance Celebrate Completion of Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm at Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Event

/EIN News/ -- WOLCOTT, IN, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR) and its offtake partners Cummins Inc., Nestlé, and Wabash Valley Power Alliance celebrated the completion and commissioning of the Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm today with a dedication and ribbon cutting event. The gathering was held at the Tri-County Junior-Senior High School, which is situated in the Meadow Lake Wind Farm project area and boasts a picturesque view of the turbines installed in the latest phase of the Meadow Lake Wind Farm.

Attending the event were elected and public officials, landowners, various community members, as well as representatives from the four companies that jointly hosted the event. Brian Buchanan, Indiana State Senator – District 7, and Sharon Negele, Indiana State Representative – District 13, joined EDPR and its partners to recognize the supportive landowners and community members and discuss their associations with the wind farm. Patrick Culp (Superintendent) and Don Pampel (School Board President) from Tri-County Schools also attended the event and spoke on the wind farm’s positive impact on the school. A check presentation for $10,000 donations contributed to the Remington Volunteer Fire Department, Benton Community Foundation, and Benton Community Food and Service Co-op and an optional bus tour to learn more about the wind farm were also included in the event’s program.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for our community, and I’m grateful to the local officials, corporations, and other parties involved for taking the initiative and making this investment,” Buchanan said. “I look forward to seeing the valuable resource Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm will be for our area and state.”

“Using wind energy to power homes and businesses with clean and renewable energy is becoming more common and creates opportunities for significant economic growth in rural communities like ours,” Negele said. “It takes a great deal of collaboration to help a project like the Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm get up and running, and I commend Cummins, Nestle, and Wabash Valley Power Alliance for their commitment to purchase power and invest in our community.”

The Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm is a 200 megawatt (MW) project located in northwestern Indiana in Benton County. The wind farm became operational at the end of 2018 and represents an approximate capital investment of $320 million. Area landowners and local governments are receiving millions of dollars in lease and tax payments, respectively, while construction and ongoing operations of the wind farm has stimulated the local economy through money spent at neighboring businesses. Construction of the wind farm yielded approximately 140 jobs and several permanent jobs were also added to operate the wind farm throughout its lifecycle. Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm produces enough clean electricity to annually power more than 55,000 average Indiana homes.

Construction of the Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm was made possible by the execution of long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with the project’s three offtakers: Cummins Inc., Nestlé, and Wabash Valley Power Alliance.

Cummins Inc. and EDPR executed a 75 MW virtual PPA, enabling Cummins Inc. to power all of its Indiana facilities with the renewable electricity generated by the Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm.

“Our mission is making people’s lives better by powering a more prosperous world, and a key part of achieving this involves leading in environmentally-sustainable practices, both in our facilities and with our products,” said Rich Freeland, Cummins Inc. President and COO. “I was pleased to join the dedication today to celebrate this innovative approach and the positive impact it is having on my hometown community. I hope our peers will see the benefits achieved here and join us in exploring new ways to advance our sustainability efforts across Indiana.”

Nestlé and EDPR inked a 50 MW deal, which helps Nestlé’s advance toward its renewable energy goals. Energy harvested at Meadow Lake VI will power facilities in Pennsylvania producing a range of products across the Nestlé U.S. portfolio, including Deer Park Brand 100% Natural Spring Water and Nestlé Purina pet foods such as Friskies and Purina Pro Plan. The energy will also power an Allentown, PA, distribution center which sends millions of cases of Nestlé products to grocery stores, including Coffee mate creamer, Libby’s Pumpkin, and Gerber baby food.

“Nestlé’s partnership with EDPR is a major step forward for our ambition to procure 100 percent of our electricity from renewable sources,” said Kevin Petrie, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Nestlé USA. “The expansion of Meadow Lake VI helps us reduce our greenhouse gas emissions as we strive for zero environmental impact in our operations by 2030.”

Wabash Valley Power Alliance purchases 75 MW of power from the project, which directly benefits rural electric cooperative members across Indiana.

“Wabash Valley Power Alliance is excited to be a part of the sixth expansion of the Meadow Lake wind farm,” said Greg Wagoner, Wabash Valley Power Alliance EVP – Stakeholder & Government Relations. “As a generation and transmission utility we are committed to a balanced portfolio that is both nimble and cost-effective for our member cooperatives spanning Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri. The 75 MW of wind generation we will offtake from Meadow Lake VI affirms our commitment to an “all of the above” strategy in our power portfolio.”

“EDP Renewables appreciates our partnerships with Cummins Inc., Nestlé, and Wabash Valley Power Association, which enabled us to construct the Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm,” said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “This year marks the tenth anniversary of our first phase of the Meadow Lake Wind Farm, and we have enjoyed working together with leading companies, supportive landowners, and local governments to bring the sixth phase of the project into operation as well as continue to bring affordable, clean energy and a myriad of economic benefits to Indianans.”

The completion of the Meadow Lake VI Wind Farm propels EDPR’s operational wind capacity to more than 1,000 MW in Indiana, which accounts for 43 percent of Indiana’s installed wind capacity and provides enough clean electricity to annually power more than 275,000 average Indiana homes. EDPR’s operational Indiana wind farms represent a capital investment of $1.6 billion, and the company will continue its investment in the state by adding to its renewable energy portfolio in the coming years with the addition of the 200 MW Headwaters II Wind Farm and the 200 MW Riverstart Solar Park, both in Randolph County and expected to be operational in 2020 and 2022, respectively. EDPR will also operate the 102 MW Rosewater Wind Farm in White County which is slated to be operational in 2020.

About EDP Renewables

EDP Renewables North America LLC (“EDPR NA”) and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 48 wind farms, five solar parks, and 13 regional and development offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 6,700 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 6,100 MW of renewable energy projects. EDPR NA is owned by EDP Renováveis, S.A. (EDPR). For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) is a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer. With a sound development pipeline, first class assets, and market-leading operating capacity, EDPR has undergone exceptional development in recent years and is currently present in 14 markets (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the UK, and the U.S.). Energias de Portugal, S.A. (“EDP”), the principal shareholder of EDPR, is a global energy company and a leader in value creation, innovation, and sustainability. EDP has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 12 consecutive years. For further information, visit www.edpr.com.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including transmissions, battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions, and power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 62,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations, and over 7,600 dealer locations. In 2018, the company earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $23.8 billion. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s Always On by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.

About Nestlé

Nestlé in the United States is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future—for individuals and families, for our thriving and resilient communities, and for the planet. We are transforming our product portfolio by focusing on high-growth categories, including pet care, bottled water, coffee, consumer health and infant nutrition, and offering brands people love. With more than 48,000 employees across 36 states, Nestlé in the U.S. offers a wide portfolio of food and beverage products for people and their pets throughout their lives. Nestlé in the U.S. consists of eight main businesses: Nestlé USA, Nestlé Waters North America, Nestlé Nutrition, Nestlé Professional, Nespresso, Nestlé Health Science, Nestlé Skin Health and Nestlé Purina PetCare Company. The United States is Nestlé S.A.’s largest market with combined product sales in the United States totaling more than $28 billion in 2018. For more information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

About Wabash Valley Power Alliance

Wabash Valley Power Alliance is a not-for-profit electric generation and transmission (G&T) cooperative based in Indianapolis. The G&T provides wholesale electricity to 23 retail electric distribution cooperatives in Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri. Collectively, these cooperatives supply electricity to more than 311,000 homes, farms, and businesses.

*WVPA supports renewable energy by owning landfill gas generation and purchasing the output of wind farms and biogas generators. Wabash Valley Power sells, separately, the environmental attributes associated with this generation to its members and third parties, and therefore does not claim the generation as renewable within our own supply portfolio. Visit www.wvpa.com for more information.

