Teligent, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference on June 19th 2019

BUENA, N.J., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), a New Jersey based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, will be presenting at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference June 19, 2019. The Conference is taking place June 18th - June 19th, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace, New York.



Jason Grenfell-Gardner, Chief Executive Officer and Damian Finio, Chief Financial Officer of Teligent, Inc., will present on Wednesday June 19th at 1:50 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website at www.teligent.com . A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website www.teligent.com .

Contact:

Damian Finio

Teligent, Inc.

(856) 336-9117

www.teligent.com

