Trevi Therapeutics to Present at BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced that Company management will present at the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference in New York City.



/EIN News/ -- Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Presentation Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

A copy of Trevi’s corporate presentation is available on its website at www.trevitherapeutics.com in the “Investors and News” section.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson’s disease. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems. Trevi is currently conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of nalbuphine ER, referred to as the PRISM trial, in patients with severe pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding; Trevi’s business plans and objectives, including future plans or expectations for Trevi’s product candidates; and other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” and similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: uncertainties regarding the success, cost, and timing of the Trevi’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical trials; uncertainties regarding Trevi’s ability to execute on its strategy; the risk that positive results from a clinical trial may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical trials; potential regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; uncertainties inherent in estimating future expenses, capital requirements and other financial results; risks with respect to Trevi’s ability to fund its operations on a continuing basis; as well as the other risks and uncertainties set forth in Trevi’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Trevi undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

