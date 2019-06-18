Genocea Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc . (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock. All the shares in the offering will be sold by Genocea. In addition, Genocea expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of its common stock sold in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.



/EIN News/ -- SVB Leerink and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy and there shall not be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone: (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by e-mail: syndicate@svbleerink.com ; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com .

About Genocea

Genocea is a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies. Our unique ATLAS™ technology platform allows us to identify immunotherapy targets based on each person’s tumor antigen-specific T cell responses. Using ATLAS, we can both optimize neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude so-called “inhibitory” antigens that appear to exert an immunosuppressive effect on the patient. We are advancing complementary programs built from ATLAS insights: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine candidate for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial across a variety of solid tumor types, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific adoptive T cell therapy, for which we intend to file an Investigational New Drug Application in the first half of 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the proposed underwritten public offering within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and the timing for filing of an Investigational New Drug Application for GEN-011. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those related to market conditions, the final terms of the proposed offering, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 18, 2019, Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Jennifer LaVin

617-715-6687

jennifer.lavin@genocea.com



