Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present at BMO Capital Markets 2019 Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, today announced that Bob Azelby, Alder’s president and chief executive officer, will provide a business overview and update at the BMO Capital Markets 2019 Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference at 2:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The presentation will be webcast live on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of Alder's website at http://www.alderbio.com, or by following the link below in your web browser. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on Alder's website for at least 30 days after the live event concludes.

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming migraine treatment through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic antibodies. Alder’s lead product candidate, eptinezumab, is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) delivered by infusion that inhibits the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) for the prevention of migraine. If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it will be the first quarterly, anti-CGRP infusion therapy for migraine prevention. Alder is also developing ALD1910, a preclinical mAb that inhibits pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38 (PACAP-38) for migraine prevention. For more information, please visit www.alderbio.com.

