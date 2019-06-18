The Information Systems Security Association and ITSPmagazine Announce Partnership in Support of Promoting a Healthy InfoSec Profession

ISSA and ITSPmagazine will collaborate to address the critical need to help train, educate, and retain infosec professionals in a diverse, inclusive, and healthy manner

/EIN News/ -- Vienna, VA, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) announced today a strategic partnership with ITSPmagazine. At the intersection of Technology, Cybersecurity, and Society, ITPSmagazine is a free, online publication that focuses on cybersecurity, data privacy, the InfoSec community and the influence that technology has on our daily lives – in business and at home. Both organizations will work closely to promote and amplify awareness for both the information security profession and well-being of the professional.

Founded in 1984 by Sandra Lambert and Nancy Wolsey, The ISSA’s mission is to lead the global security community collaboration to protect society from security threats. The mission is accomplished by educating, growing and developing the information or cybersecurity professional, in all stages of the profession.

When asked about the struggles faced by the cybersecurity pros, ISSA’s international association President, Candy Alexander, stated; “Cybersecurity professionals are facing incredible challenges ranging from being overworked and understaffed to having to learn new skills to keep up with technology at lightening speed. The ISSA works to provide our members the information, resources, and community engagement they need to be the successful in their jobs; through traditional means such as presentations at chapter meetings, or through podcasts and online learning opportunities. We are extremely excited to partner with the ITSPmagazine which has similar goals and will help our members obtain information and connect with each other through their multiple channels.”

“Having served on the board for ISSA Los Angeles for a number of years, I have a special connection to the ISSA community and a huge appreciation for the work the international leadership team, its chapter leads, and all of the association’s members are doing to help keep the profession in the spotlight while providing the infosec professionals with critical information necessary to do establish and grow their careers and to do their job successfully and in a healthy manner,” said Sean Martin, CISSP, ITSPmagazine’s editor-in-chief. “ISSA has an extensive reach into the cybersphere and we are excited to connect with as many members as possible by helping to highlight the resources offered by ISSA International, including their career materials, the CISO Executive Forum, and the upcoming 2019 International Summit which we plan to cover in Dallas, Texas in October.”

About ISSA

The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)® is a not-for-profit organization. It is the community of choice for international cybersecurity professionals and practitioners dedicated to advancing individual growth, managing technology risk, and protecting critical information and infrastructure. Its mission is a commitment to promoting effective cybersecurity on a global basis: serving as a respected forum for networking and collaboration, providing education and knowledge sharing at all career lifecycle stages, and acting as a highly regarded voice of information security that influences public opinion, government legislation, education, and technology with objective expertise that supports sound decision-making. Visit ISSA at https://www.issa.org.

About ITSPmagazine

Founded by Sean Martin, and Marco Ciappelli, ITSPmagazine is a free online publication that focuses on information technology, cybersecurity, data privacy, the InfoSec community and the influence that all this has on our everyday lives – as businesses, individuals and the society in which we live. With six columns (At The Edge, The Cyber Society, The Academy, An InfoSec Life, SMB CyberSecurity) and a weekly talk show (Unusual Gatherings), our team explores the topics that matter most: the human element and its symbiotic effect on the latest in technology, IT security and privacy. We are At the Intersection of Technology, CyberSecurity and Society™. You can find us online at https://www.itspmagazine.com and on social media using the handle @ITSPmagazine.

Marc Thompson ISSA International 703-929-4956 Marc.Thompson@issa.org Sean Martin ITSPmagazine 330-817-6278 press@imsmartinc.com



