Boyd Huppert Wins 3 Prestigious National Murrow Awards for KARE 11 Reporting, Writing

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners of the 2019 National Edward R. Murrow Awards were announced Tuesday including three accolades for KARE 11 reporter Boyd Huppert. The prestigious honor, given annually by The Radio Television Digital News Association, recognizes exceptional work by radio, television and online news organizations.



In the large market television category, honors included Excellence in Writing along with two National Murrow Awards for Feature Reporting in “Eddie’s Sign” as well as Hard News in “Huppert Dairy.” With significant contributions made to the media industry and local community, Boyd’s passion for storytelling has helped redefine journalism. This marks Huppert’s nineteenth National Murrow Award.

When asked about his accomplishments Boyd credits coworkers, family and friends. “I could not have accomplished this without the wonderful culture at KARE 11. I know that for a fact,” said Huppert. “It only works with support and encouragement from all levels. I’m lucky to be here!” Recognized along with Boyd Huppert are photojournalists Chad Nelson, Kevin Sullivan, and Rob Collett.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism

“These awards recognize the tremendous, impactful storytelling taking place every day here at KARE 11,” said Stuart Boslow, Director of Content. “Congratulations to our honorees and to all of the Murrow winners who are making a difference.”

Awards will be handed out Oct. 14 at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City.

/EIN News/ -- About KARE 11

KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. To date, KARE 11 has been honored 17 times with the National Edward R. Murrow award for Journalism Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

