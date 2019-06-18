National security and international trade lawyer rejoins Norton Rose Fulbright in Washington, DC

/EIN News/ --

Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that national security and international trade lawyer Stefan Reisinger has rejoined the global law firm as a partner in its Washington, DC office. Reisinger, who was previously part of Norton Rose Fulbright’s international trade practice from 2008-2015, joins from Morgan Lewis.



Reisinger has more than 15 years of experience handling complex national security and international trade matters including export controls, economic sanctions, Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS), trade remedies (tariffs), Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and customs matters. His practice encompasses all aspects of these areas, including counseling, training, licensing, opinion work, filings, compliance audits, internal investigations, responding to government enforcement actions, and developing and implementing relevant compliance policies and procedures.



Reisinger has led multiple comprehensive, worldwide investigations and audits and regularly advises client on the national security implications of foreign investments in the US, including managing related submissions to CFIUS.



Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:



“Stefan’s addition significantly expands our national security and international trade compliance capabilities, and his deep experience with multilateral trade regulations and CFIUS requirements will be invaluable to our clients worldwide.”



Gene Lewis, Head of Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Business Practice, commented:



“With Stefan’s return, we are better positioned to offer our clients timely and invaluable insights on addressing complicated international trade and national security issues, particularly with regard to cross-border transactions and foreign investment in the US.”



Reisinger, who frequently writes and speaks about global transactions on international trade and national security issues, said:



“Norton Rose Fulbright’s global platform and multijurisdictional trade capabilities are a perfect complement to my existing practice. It will provide clients with the opportunity for a seamless, integrated solution to their global international trade and national security concerns.”



Reisinger, who also served overseas with the US Department of State, earned his JD from the Fordham University School of Law and received his BA from Washington University in St. Louis. He is licensed to practice in the District of Columbia and New York.



