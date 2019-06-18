Hoyer Statement on the Administration’s Decision to Send 1,000 Additional Troops to the Middle East

“I remain extremely concerned by this Administration’s reckless approach to the serious threat from Iran; in fact, its lack of strategy has led us to this dangerous point. Rather than taking strategic actions to confront the real threat posed by Iran, the Trump Administration is escalating conflict without a plan to achieve the necessary goal of ending Iran’s nuclear threat and stopping its malicious activities that endanger its neighbors. “Iran remains a regional threat and a dangerous influence in the region that must be countered. Its actions – including funding terrorism, attacking international shipping, and destabilizing Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen – cannot be ignored. Furthermore, Iran has announced its intention to resume enriching uranium in a nuclear program that could be used to produce nuclear weapons, an action that would be the direct result of the Trump Administration pulling out of the JCPOA without a plan. “We must be strategic in how we move forward and prevent miscalculations that could lead to further escalation. I urge this President to work with Congress and our allies to establish a clear strategy to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, protect American personnel and interests, and end Iran’s malign activities and support for terror.”