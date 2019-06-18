Mile High Labs Launches Private Label Division to Become Global “One-Stop Shop” for CBD

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mile High Labs, the largest manufacturer of CBD isolate in the world, today announced the launch of its Private Label division. Private label clients can build confidence in their brand and accelerate time to market by offering quality finished products formulated with the company’s safe and effective CBD ingredients.



“The CBD market is in the early stages of a multi-decade secular growth trend and has the potential to be one of the largest ingredient applications globally,” said Rishi Sehgal, managing director of the private label division for Mile High Labs. “Private label is the next frontier for this product, and Mile High Labs stands ready to help retailers develop the unique, high-quality products they need to become leaders in this category and our manufacturing capacity can scale to ensure they remain leaders.”

Private label service is just the latest offering from Mile High Labs, which also provides white label services and direct ingredient manufacturing. In addition to CBD isolate, Mile High Labs’ flagship product, Mile High Labs will offer tinctures, gummies, tablets, capsules, and topicals for private label customers.

“A significant portion of our customers were purchasing bulk CBD ingredients from us and manufacturing their finished products elsewhere,” said Benjamin Shank, business analyst, Mile High Labs. “Most manufacturers lack the levels of compliance and adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices found at Mile High Labs. We developed our private label division to offer our clients the same commitment to quality throughout the entire manufacturing process—from extraction to finished product.”

Mile High Labs’ private label process takes the guesswork out of formulation and labeling. Existing or emerging brands simply choose their products and provide Mile High Labs with their logo, while the Company’s private label and marketing teams handle the rest.

ABOUT MILE HIGH LABS

Mile High Labs is a large-scale CBD ingredient and product manufacturer offering reliable delivery of bulk CBD and private label services to the world's leading consumer brands. With a GMP-certified facility and extensive network of contracted cultivators, Mile High Labs supplies high-quality, high-volume CBD orders year-round. Mile High Labs extracts exclusively from industrial hemp material. More at www.milehighlabs.com.

