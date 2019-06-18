Widen Named Software Company of the Year in SIIA CODiE Awards

Peer-driven awards program recognizes Widen for its impressive growth, thriving culture, and dedication to community

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, announced that it received the 2019 SIIA CODiE Award for Company of the Year. According to SIIA, the award goes to a company that “has realized significant growth in revenue, proven to have a strong company culture, and demonstrated a commitment to the community.”

Founded in 1948 as a print and prepress provider, family-owned Widen successfully transitioned from the analog to digital era, building a marketing technology legacy in two different centuries. Throughout, Widen has empowered organizations to create compelling media experiences. Its digital asset management (DAM) platform now spans across brand management, content lifecycle management, and creative operations.

The CODiE marks an ongoing period of growth and positive transformation for 71-year-old Widen. Today, Widen serves 624 of the world’s most respected brands and more than 530,000 users inside and outside their organizations. Collectively, customers store 36 million assets, or 57,660 assets per brand, in the system. In 2018, Widen brought on 90 new customers and is tracking to welcome 100 additional customers by the end of 2019.

Since the beginning of 2018, Widen has hired 60 new employees who work from Widen’s Madison and London headquarters, bringing the total to 160 Wideneers. The employee retention rate was 92 percent in 2018 and is currently at 96 percent for 2019. Notably, five percent of Widen’s employees joined the company in partnership with Community Support Network, a nonprofit that helps people with developmental disabilities participate in the Madison, WI community.

Widen is the only DAM vendor to publish its Net Promoter Score (NPS), which sits at a healthy 52, right between Zappos and Disney. Since 2014, Widen’s customer retention rate has stood at 96 percent.

On the product side, Widen has focused on developing integrations that support comprehensive martech stacks. The number of available martech integrations has grown from 30 to 40 this year.

In 2019, Widen has earned several other recognitions including:

Best DAM Platform, ClickZ MarTech Awards

Best in Category, Feature Customers Spring Digital Asset Management Report

WorldBlu Freedom-Centered Culture™, five years running

“Widen has had the privilege to learn and grow across two very different technological eras,” said Widen CEO Matthew Gonnering. “We have relationships with customers, employees, and Madison institutions that now extend across decades. And that time has given us the chance to discover who we are and what we stand for. I’m grateful for our founders and past leaders who started us on this exciting journey, and I feel so lucky to work with the most thoughtful, brilliant people I’ve ever known.”



About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen is a marketing technology company trusted by the world’s most recognized brands. Its high-performing software empowers organizations in today’s digital economy to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. The platform spans brand management, content lifecycle management, video, and creative management solutions. To date, Widen has enabled 500,000+ marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 600 global brands to better connect with target audiences through the smart use of content. Customers include Progressive, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Cornell University, the Atlanta Falcons, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and with a European office in London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Widen’s award-winning culture is recognized for its investments in employee well-being and dedication to serving local communities. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com .

