João Lourenço discusses GALP's activity in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 18 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, received in audience on Tuesday the chairman of the GALP Board of Directors, Paula Ramos Amorim, with whom he discussed issues related to the activity of the Portuguese energy company in Angola.,

At the end of the meeting, which was held at the Presidential Palace in Luanda, Paula Ramos Amorim did not make any statements to the press.

GALP is a group of Portuguese companies in the energy sector, which owns Petrogal and Gás of Portugal, and is an integrated group of petroleum products and natural gas.

It is among the largest companies in Portugal, controlling about 50 percent of the fuel trade in this country and the total refining capacity.

In Angola, Galp has partnership with the state Oil Company Sonangol, via Sonangol-Galp.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.