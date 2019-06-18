Monique Lhuillier To Enter Prestige Beauty Category

Prestige beauty company The Premiere Group announces acquisition of Monique Lhuillier beauty license with aims for category entry in 2020.

New York, New York, June 18, 2019

The Premiere Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Perfume Center of America Inc., has acquired the Monique Lhuillier beauty license in a multi-year partnership that will launch into the prestige beauty category.



Monique Lhuillier, a global lifestyle brand synonymous with luxury, femininity and unparalleled glamour will enter the prestige beauty category in early 2020 first with fine fragrance, followed by color cosmetics. With an already impressive prestige fashion beauty license portfolio, the creation and distribution of the Monique Lhuillier beauty brand will be The Premiere Group’s crown jewel. “Monique Lhuillier captivates women time and time again by making them feel beautiful, whether it is through her elegant fashion collections or her refined bridal couture. We look forward to working with Monique to enter the prestige beauty category and deliver premium distribution so women around the world can experience Monique Lhuillier beauty,” shares Brian Vander Meyden, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing with The Premiere Group.



For years, Monique Lhuillier has been committed to making women look and feel beautiful through her bridal and fashion creations – and now beauty. “I am thrilled to enter the prestige fragrance and beauty space with The Premiere Group. A brand’s first fragrance is a pivotal moment and finding the right partner who shared my vision was extremely important. The Premiere Group intimately understands my dream of making women feel feminine, confident and glamorous. Launching a worldwide beauty business will further expand our footprint by touching more consumers who covet the brand," shares Monique Lhuillier.



The Premiere Group strives to introduce sought-after fashion and lifestyle brands into the beauty marketplace which is a tangible entry point for customers. Through their expertise in brand creation, marketing and sales across all global channels of distribution, consumers can look forward to premium beauty offerings from Monique Lhuillier in 2020.



The Premiere Group portfolio includes Derek Lam, Carven, Mercedes-Benz Parfums, Trussardi and Hanae Mori.



About The Premiere Group:

The Premiere Group was founded in 2015 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Perfume Center of America Inc. The Premiere Group specializes in the various facets of marketing and sales across all global channels of distribution, leveraging its infrastructure, technology and impeccable customer service and fulfillment to develop and cultivate brands. From creative brand development, to supply chain and logistics, all the way through to the moment of sale, The Premiere Group is passionate about the strength of storytelling, excellence in product design and continuous breakthrough support. The Premiere Group portfolio includes Derek Lam, Carven, Mercedes-Benz Parfums, Trussardi and Hanae Mori. Follow us at tpgbeauty.com



About Monique Lhuillier:

Monique Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America’s foremost designers. Established in 1996 by Monique Lhuillier and her husband, Tom Bugbee, the company is one of the leading fashion houses in design, quality and creativity. With a passion for creating collections that are both feminine and modern, Monique Lhuillier designs ready-to-wear, accessories and bridal collections that are luxurious, chic and true to her aesthetic. Fans include Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick and the First Lady Michelle Obama among others. Monique’s signature design sensibility has led to the launch of many licensed products including Monique Lhuillier & Pottery Barn, Monique Lhuillier & Pottery Barn Kids, ML Monique Lhuillier fashion diffusion line, Monique Lhuillier Bridesmaids, Monique Lhuillier x The Bouqs Co flowers, fine jewelry, fur and home fragrance transforming the company into a luxury lifestyle brand. Monique Lhuillier products are distributed through Monique Lhuillier stores, premium department stores and specialty stores throughout the world.



