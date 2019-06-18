Global Smart Watch Market Set to Reach USD 46.6 Billion by 2024, Witnessing a CAGR of 20.7% during the Forecast Period: VynZ Research

Alphabet Inc., Fitbit Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Sony Corporation, Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., TomTom International BV, and Apple Inc. are key players in the Smartwatch Market

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart watch market size is growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, reaching USD 46.6 billion by 2024. The key factors driving the growth of the market includes the technological upgradation in smart watches by key players, and increasing demand for wireless health monitoring devices and remote patient monitoring.



/EIN News/ -- Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/smart-watch-market/request-sample

Increasing number of smart watches enabled controlled automotive proficiencies is another factor that is driving the growth of smart watch market across the globe. Companies are excessively establishing systems that enable the users to unlock and lock the cars with the use of smart devices and also providing technology to start the car with the help of a remote.

The extensive number of watches is enabling automotive proficiencies to be controlled in an effective manner that is one of the major factors driving the growth of the smart watch market across the globe. The excessive awareness pertaining to personal fitness and health among various citizens in both developed as well as developing economy is anticipated to drive the growth of the market due to rapid incorporation of wide variety of fitness and health applications across the globe. However, inadequate information pertaining to products or services is further expected to hinder the growth of the global market. Also, shorter lifespan of battery in these smart watches is further hampering the growth of the market across the globe.

Explore key industry insights in 161 tables and 89 figures from the 119 pages of report, “Global Smart Watch Market - Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2024) - Industry Insights by Product (Classic, Extension and Standalone), by Operating System (Android, iOS and Others), by Application (Wellness, Medical, Personal Assistance, Sports and Others), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)”

Among different products, the extension smart watches have been contributing largest revenue and will continue to do so in the coming years. The growth of in demand for this product is attributed towards development of well-equipped smart watches that are extensively being utilized for the extension of smart devices. Moreover, development of innovative devices such as connectivity, tracking and alerts having compatibility with extensive smart watches is expected to generate massive interest among the users thereby strengthening the growth of smart watch market across the globe.

Based on application, the smart watch market is segmented into wellness, medical, personal assistance, sports and others. Among these segments, smartwatches inscribed with features for personal assistance are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Personal assistance on smart watches thereby simplifies the routine activities of the users by analyzing critical information and data that helps the users to become more efficient and productive.

On the basis of operating system, the smart watch market is segmented into android, iOS and others. Among these operating systems, iOS based smart watches hold the largest share in the market. “watchOS” product, launched by Apple is observing tremendous growth since the launch of this product in the market due to innovative technology and its competence.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/smart-watch-market/customize-report

Asia-Pacific to witness the highest demand for the smart watch market

Geographically, smart watch market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the technological advancements and increasing demand for high-end wearable devices. North America holds the major share of market and also anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is attributed towards massive adoption of IoT devices in this region along with advanced mobile technology.

Key industry players in the global smart watch market are leveraging market growth by extensively investing towards enlargement and design of economic offerings that is well accomplished with smart features. Furthermore, the market is consolidated and the key players operating in the market include Alphabet Inc., Fitbit Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Sony Corporation, Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., TomTom International BV, and Apple Inc.

More from VynZ Research

Global Gamification Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global gamification market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2017 and is further anticipated to witness a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period (2018 – 2024). The growth of the market is anticipated to be high due to the increased capability of this technique to satisfy the needs and desires of an individual pertaining to their virtual achievement and position. It has been observed that the accomplishments in this technique are measured through scores, points, and level crossing, Moreover, the ability to upgrade the overall experience of the users is another factor pertaining towards the growth of gamification market across the globe.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/gamification-market

Global Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global smart home market was valued at USD 35.4 billion in 2017 and is further anticipated to attain USD 89.9 billion by 2024. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The market is growing every year due to constant evolution in technology, globally. Smart home technology has become more affordable and accessible to almost every other average household. The smart home industry is developing globally and attracting buyers from several regions.

Smart home is considered to be a major evolution for residential spaces and the main objective of this technology is to make the living of people more convenient, comfortable, entertaining, sustainable and secure. In some recent past years, this technology was largely acquired by very wealthy people but at present, the technology powered by the gadgets and computing technologies are accessible to middle-income category people, as a result, these factors are fuelling the growth of the smart home market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/smart-home-market

Global Digital Signature Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global digital signature market is projected to contribute the largest revenue of USD 5.1 billion by 2024 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards structured workflow, greater security measures and deduced cost that leads to efficient operational efficiencies for the organizations.

Moreover, the extensive number of government-aided initiatives along with associations of several industries helps in developing several awareness initiatives for several industries that are further expected to bolster the growth of the digital signature industry. It has been observed that the workflow of business organizations with the use of digital signature is evolving at a rapid pace, for instance, enterprises are able to send legal and business documents via an authenticated platform that causes reduced risk.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/digital-signature-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

Kundan Kumar

Client Partner

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.