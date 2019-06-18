Global T-Cell Lymphoma Market to Register a CAGR of 10.6% During 2019-2024 - Chemotherapy is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The T-Cell Lymphoma Market: Worldwide Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The T-cell lymphoma market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6%, during the forecast period.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include a rise in lymphoma cancer incidence due to radiations, an increase in the number of T-cell lymphoma-specific therapies, and the risk of lymphoma due to autoimmune disorders.



Lymphoma is the most common blood cancer. It occurs when cells of the immune system, called lymphocytes (a type of white blood cells), grow and multiply uncontrollably in the human body. Cancerous lymphocytes can affect body parts, including the lymph node, spleen, bone marrow, blood, or other organs, and can form a mass called a tumour. The body has two main lymphocytes that can develop into lymphomas, which are B-lymphocytes and T-lymphocytes (T-cells).



However, the increase in cancer drug prices, in the last 15 years, has been a problem for the global population. Patients who have developed cancer may not be able to afford treatment, due to the high costs associated with it.



According to a 2013 study conducted by the Oncologist, a journal devoted to medical and practice issues for surgical, radiation, and medical oncologists, about 20% of the cancer patients filled only part of a prescription or took less than the prescribed amount, and about 1.6 million Americans were diagnosed with cancer in 2017, which suggests that only 168,000 to 405,000 patients may have their own prescription use.



Thus, with high cost of treatment, it is very difficult for everyone to afford cancer therapies or drugs, which is restraining the market.



Key Market Trends



Chemotherapy is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of Therapy



There are a variety of treatment options available for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma and leukaemia. While surgery and radiation therapy are used to remove or kill cancer cells in a particular area, chemotherapy can act on the rapidly dividing cancer cells throughout the entire body.



With intensive chemotherapy, the complete remission rate can be very high, and many patients can be cured. Chemotherapy for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma or leukaemia may be delivered in several ways, such as intravenous, oral, and intrathecal.



North America Dominates the Market, and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period



According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, T-cell lymphomas account for about 7% of all non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) in the United States, according to their Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results program. In addition, Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AITL) is a rare, aggressive type, accounting for about 7-8% of all patients having T-cell lymphomas in the United States. Most patients have been found to be middle-aged to elderly, and are diagnosed with advanced stage disease.



Several organizations are currently playing a significant role in spreading awareness regarding T-cell Lymphoma across the region. For example, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services. LLS has chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada.



Moreover, despite an overall decline observed for non-Hodgkin lymphoma incidence, the incidence of T-cell lymphomas continues to rise. Therefore, due to these rising incidences in the United States, the T-cell lymphoma market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies, like Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genmab AS, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis, Roche Holding, Shionogi & Company Limited, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Lymphoma Cancer Incidence due to Radiations

4.2.2 Increase in Number of T-cell Lymphoma Specific Therapies

4.2.3 Risk of Lymphoma due to Autoimmune Disorders

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Treatment

4.3.2 Adverse Side Effects of Therapies

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Lymphoma

5.1.1 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

5.1.2 Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

5.1.3 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma

5.1.4 Angio-immuno-blastic T-cell Lymphoma

5.1.5 Other Types of Lymphoma

5.2 Type of Therapy

5.2.1 Radiotherapy

5.2.2 Chemotherapy

5.2.3 Surgery and Stem Cell Transplantation

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.1.3 Genmab AS

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.5 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.6 Novartis

6.1.7 Roche Holding

6.1.8 Shionogi & Company Limited

6.1.9 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnwsj1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Lymphoma Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.