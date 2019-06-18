Security Benefit Named Best-In-State Employer

Forbes ranks Security Benefit 5th out of 29 Kansas companies via anonymous employee survey

/EIN News/ -- TOPEKA, Kan., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Benefit announced today that it has been recognized among the top employers in Kansas, and was named to the Forbes "America's Best-In-State Employers List." Security Benefit ranked number 5 among 29 Kansas companies.



"We are extremely proud of our roots in Topeka,” noted Mike Kiley, Chief Executive Officer at Security Benefit. “To be named to the Forbes 'America's Best-In-State Employers' list is a great honor that reinforces our legacy and underscores what our hard working associates have helped build here in Kansas. I can’t imagine a better place for our people to work, live and build their careers.”



Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, surveyed more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. Employees were consulted anonymously, state-by-state, through online panels to avoid any influence from their companies. Respondents were asked 35 questions to assess their companies and their local labor market. The rankings resulted from the combination of two main elements: employees’ willingness to recommend their employer and employees’ willingness to recommend other employers in their region.



Click here for the complete list of America's Best-In-State Employers for 2019, and click here to learn more about working at Security Benefit.

About Security Benefit

Security Benefit Life Insurance Company, a Kansas-based insurance company that has been in business for more than 127 years, is a leader in the U.S. retirement market. Security Benefit together with its affiliates offers products in a full range of retirement markets and wealth segments for employers and individuals and held $38.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. Security Benefit is one of the fastest growing U.S. retirement companies and continues its mission of helping Americans To and Through Retirement®. www.securitybenefit.com

Media Contacts:

Michael Castino, Director of Public Relations, Security Benefit

michael.castino@securitybenefit.com

Ryan Hoffman, Communications Strategy Group

rhoffman@wearecsg.com



