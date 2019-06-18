Global Enzymes Market to Reach $10.51 Bn by 2024: AMR

High prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in prevalence of digestive disorders, and surge in demand for biofuels have spurred the growth of the global enzymes market. Furthermore, involvement of enzymes in protein engineering has created multiple opportunities in the segment. Based on type, the carbohydrases segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the study period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Enzymes Market was estimated at $7.08 billion in 2017, and is expected to hit $10.51 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

High prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in prevalence of digestive disorders, and surge in demand for biofuels have spurred the growth of the global enzymes market. On the other hand, Constraints pertaining to the chemical & physical properties of enzymes, and handling & safety issues related to enzymes restrain the growth to some extent. However, involvement of enzymes in protein engineering has created multiple opportunities in the segment.

The carbohydrases segment to rule the roost-

Based on type, the carbohydrases segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the study period. The polymerases & nucleases segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% throughout the period.

The microorganisms segment to dominate through 2018–2024-

Based on form, the microorganisms segment contributed to nearly three-fifth of the total share and is anticipated to retain its top status throughout the study period. Simultaneously, the animals segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% during 2018–2024.

North America to lead the trail during the forecast period-

Based on geography, North America held the major share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to peg the highest CAGR of 7.80% throughout the study period.

Leaders in the industry-

The report offers a detailed analysis of the leading market players including Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont Inc., Codexis, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, AB Enzymes GmbH, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., and Amano Enzyme, Inc. These players have adhered to various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

