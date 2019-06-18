Belmont Village Senior Living Named Great Place to Work® for Second Straight Year

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belmont Village Senior Living was recently awarded certification as a Great Place to Work for the second time by the Great Place to Work Institute, an independent research and consulting firm. The certification process explored company culture and considered more than 2,800 employee surveys from across Belmont Village’s 30 community locations and corporate office.



The surveys evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job including employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.



“Our employees are the basis of the quality care and services we provide and we’re excited that their feedback has made us a great place to work for the second consecutive year,” said Patricia Will, CEO and founder of Belmont Village Senior Living. “Survey participation numbers almost doubled from last year offering us even more input on how we can continue to provide a positive, supportive and rewarding work environment while creating more opportunities for employees at every level.”



Belmont Village’s strategies for professional growth are geared to attract and retain high-caliber employees who are interested in building a career in Senior Living. For example, its Management In-Training program offers six distinct tracks to prepare individuals from within and outside of the company for vital roles within a Belmont Village community. Participants complete independent study modules and work with preceptors to expand knowledge in their fields and enhance leadership skills with hands-on experience. Additionally, the company’s Rising Stars recognition highlights outstanding employees who have risen through the ranks through their dedication to service and residents. Success stories have included a dining room server who went on to become an award-winning Executive Director, recently recognized by the California Assisted Living Association.



The latest initiative, launched in 2017, is the Bright Ideas competition. All non-management employees across the company are invited to submit ideas on how to improve anything in the company, from resident programming to technology to day-to-day operations. More than 200 ideas were submitted in the first year and more than 260 last year. The winning ideas have either been implemented companywide or are in process.



“As an industry, we recognize the importance of attracting dedicated young minds to the Senior Living field,” said Will. “As a company, we also understand the importance of developing and retaining experienced teams. We spend a lot of time developing programs and opportunities that will do both, and I’m proud to say, we have some of the best qualified, longest tenured employees in seniors housing.”



About Belmont Village

Founded in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner and operator of high end seniors housing. Its communities are renowned for their distinctive design, high standards of life safety and reputation for quality of care and award-winning programs. Since its inception, the company has developed and still operates 30 senior living communities in seven states and Mexico City. Belmont Village was ranked 15 in Fortune’s 2018 Top Workplaces in Aging Services. Learn more about Belmont Village at www.belmontvillage.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace culturesand produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work BestWorkplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and,internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Workhelps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenuegrowth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. ###



Attachment

Amy Self Belmont Village Senior Living 7134631730 aself@belmontvillage.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.