Pathway Health Announces Distribution Agreement with Briggs Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- LAKE ELMO, Minn., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health , a leading post-acute consulting services, strategic technology implementation, and education services firm, has signed a distribution agreement with Briggs Healthcare, a leading provider of compliance tools and expertise for the post-acute market. Pathway Health’s compliance resources are now available on the Briggs Healthcare website .

“We are excited to partner with Pathway Health for many reasons – most importantly to further grow the portfolio of critical clinical and compliance support solutions we offer post-acute care providers,” said Jeff Kane, General Manager of Briggs Healthcare.

Pathway Health continues to focus on the development of strategic relationships to support post-acute providers’ ongoing success.

“We are pleased to work with Briggs Healthcare to expand providers’ access to our industry-leading resources, manuals and tools,” stated Peter B. Schuna, Pathway Health Chief Executive Officer. “This distribution agreement supports our vision of providing post-acute leaders with the insight, expertise and knowledge needed for ongoing operational success.”

For more information, visit BriggsHealthcare.com .

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health offers expert consulting services, strategic technology implementation expertise and education solutions for the post-acute care continuum. Pathway Health holds the exclusive, global training license with Florida Atlantic University and provides high-quality training, education and consulting services to the post-acute providers using the Interventions to Reduce Acute Care Transfers (INTERACT™4.0) Quality Improvement Program (QIP). Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on industry clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path to success. With over 150 experienced professionals, we engage and employ leading clinical and operational experts to assist our clients in achieving the next level of performance. For more information, call 877-777-5463 or visit pathwayhealth.com.

About Briggs Healthcare

Briggs Healthcare is a trusted partner and leading provider of compliance tools and expertise, serving the post-acute market for more than 70 years. Briggs provides more than 50,000 customers with regulatory and clinical documentation, professional references and resources, and medical records equipment and supplies. In addition, we are a source for compliance services, data workflow and analytic capabilities and full-service home health consulting through our subsidiaries, SimpleLTC, ezPBJ and Selman-Holman & Associates. Visit Briggs online at BriggsHealthcare.com for more information.



